To brie or not to brie? That’s the question this holiday season. If you ask me, you can’t get enough brie. Especially when it’s in mini cranberry brie bites. You heard me correctly and yes, my mouth is watering, too.

This appetizer was a blessing in the form of a Pinterest find last year before Thanksgiving. These little guys are easy to prepare and will be the perfect addition to your tryptophan-filled, Thanksgiving meal.

You will need:

• 1 eight-ounce tube of crescent dough

• 1 eight-ounce wheel of brie

• 1/2 a cup of whole berry cranberry sauce

• 1/4 cup of chopped pecans

• Sprigs of rosemary, cut into 1 in. pieces.

• Cooking spray

• Flour

First, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Next, grease a mini muffin tin with cooking spray.

Then, on a lightly floured surface, roll the crescent dough and pinch together the seams. After that, cut the dough into 24 squares. Place the squares into muffin tin slots. Next, cut the brie into small pieces and place them inside the crescent dough. Then, top the brie with a spoonful of cranberry sauce, a few chopped pecans, and one sprig of rosemary. Lastly, bake until the crescent pastry is golden, about 15 minutes.

Enjoy a few, but not too many because you have a turkey and mashed potatoes to eat!

