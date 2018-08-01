10 Things You Didn’t Know About: Janson Harris

Janson Harris is a multi-instrumentalist from Wilkes-Barre.

1. I love burnt coffee.

2. I cannot stand the “majority rules” mentality.

3. I like strong-minded people, people that think for themselves 100 percent.

4. I do not support any political group.

5. I am awake 20 hours a day.

6. I love cartoons, all types (still).

7. My favorite instrument to play out of (what I play) guitar, bass, keyboard and violin, would be keyboard.

8. I cannot stand laziness.

9. I like the band Helloween more than Iron Maiden.

10. I hate complacency.

If you or someone you know is a writer, musician, stage performer, photographer, visual artist or any other sort of creative person and should be featured here, email us at [email protected]