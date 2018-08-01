Exhibits: Aug. 1 through 7

This Week: Aug. 1 through 7

ONGOING EXHIBITS

Wyoming Valley Art League Member’s Exhibit, featuring recent two- and three-dimensional works by WVAL members in a variety of mediums and styles, will be on display through Aug. 9 at the Circle Centre for the Arts, rear 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Free admission; donations accepted.

Moscow Clayworks — Haiti Project, featuring the MCW artist in residence Lissa Jeannot. Other artists participating are Maron Bielovitz, Kati Beddow Brower, Aaron Goryl, John Mercuri, Grace Messina, Mike McGoff, MaryAnn Reid, Laura Flemming Summa, Emily Taylor, Amy Wolf, Paula Wagner and Judy Youshock. Marquis Art & Frame, 122 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Exhibit runs through Sept. 7.

The Animals We Love, an exhibit of drawing and paintings by Diane Grant Czajkowski will be on display through Aug. 8 at Something Special Gallery, 23 Walnut St., Kingston. Diane works from photographs and portrays animals in her work because of her love for pets and her deep respect for nature. 570-288-8386

Three to See, Local artists John Clark, Gale Figlerski and Shirley Trievel explore a variety of subjects from the human condition to the ephemeral in for different mediums: watercolor, pastel, photography and mixed media. Sandra Dyczewski Maffei Gallery at The Circle Centre For The Arts, Rear 130 S. Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre. The show runs through Aug. 8.

America’s Road: The Journey of Route 66, features photographs, narratives, music and objects from Route 66’s heyday, and offers a geographical and historical tour down one of the world’s most iconic highways. Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas Township. The exhibit runs through Aug. 12. Info: misericordia.edu/art.