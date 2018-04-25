Wilkes-Barre blues-rock trio to perform ‘SRV Retrospective’ at Jazz Cafe

Wilkes-Barre power blues-rock trio Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen will perform its acclaimed “SRV Retrospective” at 9:30 p.m. May 12 at the River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains Township.

The band, which consists of guitarist, songwriter and vocalist Dustin Douglas, bassist Matt “The Dane” Gabriel and drummer Tommy Smallcomb, has released two records of original music in 2015’s eponymous LP and 2017’s “Blues I” EP.

And along with reaching audiences on the club, theater and festival circuits with their original music, the Gentleman have earned a reputation for accurate and passionate tributes to the music of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, which they’ve offered in houses as historic as New York City’s BB King’s and Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center.

Tickets for the “SRV Retrospective” cost $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show and are available online at bit.ly/2Kd35ZO. For more information on the venue, visit riverstreetjazzcafe.com or call 570-822-2992. For more information on Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, visit their website at dustindouglasmusic.com.

The band will release it’s latest album, “Break it Down,” on June 1, following up with the launch of a summer tour.

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen will perform a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble May 12 at the River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains Township. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DDEG.jpg Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen will perform a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble May 12 at the River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains Township. Submitted photo

Weekender staff report