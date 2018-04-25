Cabinet to perform ‘only show of 2018’ on July 19 at the Peach Music Festival

The Peach Music Festival announced today that Northeastern Pennsylvania-based bluegrass and Americana band Cabinet will perform on Thursday, July 19, at the Scranton gathering.

The festival, slated for July 19 through 22 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, will feature a multitude of acts including Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Umphrey’s McGee, moe., Gov’t Mule, Dickey Betts & His Band, Blackberry Smoke, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and Chris Robinson Brotherhood.

Along with Cabinet, the festival’s latest lineup announcement welcomes Twiddle, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Turkuaz and the Marcus King Band.

After 10 years of writing and performing together, Cabinet began an indefinite hiatus following their New Year’s Eve performance at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Cabinet surprised its fan base, affectionately referred to as the Cabfam, with this Facebook statement: “Cabfam, you didn’t actually think we were going to miss Peach Fest this year, did you? We haven’t missed one yet so why start now? It’s tradition! Join us Thursday for our only performance of 2018! #seeyouatthepeach.”

For more information on the Peach Music Festival, visit thepeachmusicfestival.com.

