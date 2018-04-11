 Added on April 11, 2018

Weekender Mix Tape Vol. 6

    Best Life Ft. Chance the Rapper by Cardi B • Invasion of Privacy*

    Holdin on by Flume • Flume

    Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist

    Humbug Mountain Song by Fruit Bats • Absolute Loser

    Live in the Moment by Portgual. The Man • Single

    Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

    I Was Never There by The Weeknd • My Dear Melancholy

    Baby Boy by Childish Gambino • Awaken, My Love!

    Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist

    Headstone by The Flatbush Zombies • Vacation in Hell

    Prior Things by Hop Along • Bark Your Head Off, Dog

    Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

    Malibu 1992 by COIN • How Will You Know If You Never Try

    Darlin by Houndmouth • Little Neon Limelight

    Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer

    Regulate Ft. Nate Dogg, by Warren G. Album: Above the Rim

    I Typed for Miles, by Jets to Brazil. Album: Orange Rhyming Dictionary

    Toni Pennello – Columnist, Reporter

    Take a Slice by Glass Animals • How to be a Human Being

    DDD by EXID • Full Moon

    Submitted by Gabby Glinski – Designer

