Weekender Mix Tape Vol. 6

Best Life Ft. Chance the Rapper by Cardi B • Invasion of Privacy*

Holdin on by Flume • Flume

Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist

******

Humbug Mountain Song by Fruit Bats • Absolute Loser

Live in the Moment by Portgual. The Man • Single

Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

******

I Was Never There by The Weeknd • My Dear Melancholy

Baby Boy by Childish Gambino • Awaken, My Love!

Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist

******

Headstone by The Flatbush Zombies • Vacation in Hell

Prior Things by Hop Along • Bark Your Head Off, Dog

Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist

******

Malibu 1992 by COIN • How Will You Know If You Never Try

Darlin by Houndmouth • Little Neon Limelight

Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer

******

Regulate Ft. Nate Dogg, by Warren G. Album: Above the Rim

I Typed for Miles, by Jets to Brazil. Album: Orange Rhyming Dictionary

Toni Pennello – Columnist, Reporter

******

Take a Slice by Glass Animals • How to be a Human Being

DDD by EXID • Full Moon

Submitted by Gabby Glinski – Designer