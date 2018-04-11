Weekender Mix Tape Vol. 6
Best Life Ft. Chance the Rapper by Cardi B • Invasion of Privacy*
Holdin on by Flume • Flume
Submitted by DJ “Phil” Eberle – Weekender Advice Columnist
******
Humbug Mountain Song by Fruit Bats • Absolute Loser
Live in the Moment by Portgual. The Man • Single
Submitted by Brigid Edmunds – Reporter, Weekender Columnist
******
I Was Never There by The Weeknd • My Dear Melancholy
Baby Boy by Childish Gambino • Awaken, My Love!
Submitted by Adam McGahee – Digital Media Specialist
******
Headstone by The Flatbush Zombies • Vacation in Hell
Prior Things by Hop Along • Bark Your Head Off, Dog
Submitted by Patrick Kernan – Reporter, Weekender Columnist
******
Malibu 1992 by COIN • How Will You Know If You Never Try
Darlin by Houndmouth • Little Neon Limelight
Submitted by Hartt Lang – Advertising Associate, Designer
******
Regulate Ft. Nate Dogg, by Warren G. Album: Above the Rim
I Typed for Miles, by Jets to Brazil. Album: Orange Rhyming Dictionary
Toni Pennello – Columnist, Reporter
******
Take a Slice by Glass Animals • How to be a Human Being
DDD by EXID • Full Moon
Submitted by Gabby Glinski – Designer
