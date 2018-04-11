Theater Listings: April 11 through 17

THIS WEEK: April 11 through 17

Little Shop of Horrors, the dark comedy about a mild-mannered flower shop assistant, Seymour, who encounters a flesh-eating plant named. Performances take place on April 13 through 15 and 20 through 22 with show times at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Theatre at the Grove, 5177 Nuangola Road, Nuangola. $22 for adults; $15 for children 12 and younger. Reservations can be made with a credit card by calling 570-220-6790 or 570—815-9184. Walk-ins welcome as space provides.

Time Stands Still, the Tony Award-nominated play is the story of Sarah and James, a photojournalist and a foreign correspondent, trying to find happiness after returning home physically bruised and emotionally beaten from covering the atrocities within the Iraq War. Presented by the King’s Theatre Department at 7:30 p.m. April 12 through 14 and 19 through 21 in the George P. Maffei Theatre, in the King’s College Administration Building on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre. $12 general admission; $7 for senior citizens; $5 for King’s alumni and non-King’s students. Tickets: 570-208-5825 or boxoff@kings.edu.

A Chorus Line, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical will be presented by Wilkes University Theatre at 8 p.m. April 12, 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. April 14 and 15 at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 239 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre. A Chorus Line follows these stories of Broadway gypsies as they bare their souls and put their lives “on the line.” The musical focuses not just on the glamour of Broadway but on the heartbreak of being on stage. $10 general admission; $5 for students and seniors and free for all Wilkes students, faculty and staff with ID. Box office: 570-408-4540

American Idiot, tells the tale of three friends who struggle through choices with alcoholism, drug use, unwanted pregnancies — tough life choices for young men and women — accompanied by Green Day’s critically acclaimed rock opera of the same name. April 13 through 22 at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre with show times at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit LTWB.org.

FUTURE

Auntie Mame, the Broadway comedy which led the way to America’s most popular musical, is directed by Ted LoRusso. April 19 through 22, and 26 through 29 with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, $8 for students. On April 19, $8 for general and seniors, $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

Corciev, The Grieving Wood, presented by the Joan Harris Dancers, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. April 21 and 2 p.m. April 22 at the Dallas Performing Arts Center, 2030 Conyngham Ave, Dallas Pa. Corciev is an original ballet from the libretto by Dr. Kenton Harris and directed by Elisabeth and Jennifer Harris. The work’s musical score includes both classical works by Mozart, and Listz with symphonic treatments to songs by Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door and as always, children 5 and under are free. For more information, call 287-7977 or 718-0673.

Jewels, Ballet Theatre of Scranton’s 60th anniversary production, 7:30 p.m. April 28 at The Theatre at North. Under the artistic direction of Joanne Arduino, excerpts from ballets performed in the company’s history will include Romeo and Juliet, Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, Phantom of the Opera, Moulin Rouge, Tales of Beatrix Potter and Dracula. Guest professional alumni will join the Ballet Theatre senior company dancers. Tickets are available beginning April 9 online at tututix.com . For information, call Ballet Theatre at 570-347-2867. www.balletscranton.org