Realize Music and Recovery event to take place at F.M. Kirby Center in WB

The F.M. Kirby Center has announced that a Realize Music and Recovery event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. April 7 at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

The event supports the Inmates Helping Inmates and Haylees Hope organizations, and it will feature live music by local musicians and special guests Jam Alker, Ginger and Philthy Phingers. Inspirational writer Jeff Brown and model and recovered addict Alexis Johnson will attend as guest speakers, and the evening will include a silent art auction featuring local artists, door prizes and refreshments.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased through the Kirby Center box office or by phone at 570-826-1100.

