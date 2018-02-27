Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Beth Hart to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in WB
Combining the blues-rock power of their bands, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Beth Hart will perform on a collaborative double bill beginning at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.
According to a press release from the venue, Shepherd is “synonymous with one instrument and how it’s played in service of an entire genre. … The Louisiana-born axeman and songsmith has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past, and forging ahead with his his own modern twist on a classic sound he has embodied since his teens.”
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Hart, once dubbed by The Blues Magazine as “the ultimate female rockstar” has produced a string of acclaimed albums and collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, like Joe Bonamassa, Jeff Beck and Slash.
Hart’s “two-decade career is the ultimate thrill-ride,” the release stated.
Tickets range from $34.75 to $74.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.
A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Thursday through the same outlets.
