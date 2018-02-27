Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Beth Hart to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in WB

Combining the blues-rock power of their bands, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Beth Hart will perform on a collaborative double bill beginning at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

According to a press release from the venue, Shepherd is “synonymous with one instrument and how it’s played in service of an entire genre. … The Louisiana-born axeman and songsmith has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past, and forging ahead with his his own modern twist on a classic sound he has embodied since his teens.”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Hart, once dubbed by The Blues Magazine as “the ultimate female rockstar” has produced a string of acclaimed albums and collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, like Joe Bonamassa, Jeff Beck and Slash.

Hart’s “two-decade career is the ultimate thrill-ride,” the release stated.

Tickets range from $34.75 to $74.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Thursday through the same outlets.

Some of the most celebrated artists in the blues genre today, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Beth Hart will perform at Wilkes-Barre's F.M. Kirby Center in August.