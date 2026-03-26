Members of the St. Joseph Society of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Lake Silkworth, recently celebrated the Solemnity of St. Joseph, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary, with a Solemn Mass and Consecration to St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph Society is a Catholic lay apostolate devoted to helping men “Order All Things to Christ” as they grow strong in mind, body, and spirit. Rooted in a strong community of like-minded men, a man of the St. Joseph Society becomes a force for good by devoting himself to living a life of virtue and holiness as an offering to Christ our Lord.

Meetings are held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2011 State Route 29, Hunlock Creek, generally on the first Saturday of each month. The next meeting will be held on Saturday, April 11, from 7 to 8 a.m. New members are welcome. Visit stjosephsociety.org or call or text Raphael Micca at 570-301-9253 for more information.