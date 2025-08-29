The Hoyt Library in Kingston invites you to join in a virtual presentation at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 of “a surprisingly hilarious journey with Gabe Henry through the history of the English language.”

The presentation will discuss “the troublemakers like Mark Twain, who broke all the rules in spelling.”

In “Enough is Enuf,” Henry will trace the“simplified spelling movement” from medieval England to Revolutionary America, from the birth of comedy to contemporary pop music, and explore its lasting influence in words like color, (without a U), plow (without -ugh), and the iconic 90’s ballad, “Nothing Compares to You.”

Henry is the author of three books including the poetry anthology “Eating Salad Drunk,” a humor collaboration with Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Odenkirk, Mike Birbiglia, Margaret Cho, and other titans of comedy.

His work has been published in Time, New York Magazine, The New Yorker, the Weekly Humorist, US News & World Report, and more. He has spent more than a decade exploring the strange and forgotten history of simplifiedspelling, which by his own admission, has only made him a worse speller.

To register for this informative spelling event, see libraryc.org/hoytlibrary