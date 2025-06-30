Films will be shown July 11 through July 31

The Dietrich Theater invites film lovers to immerse themselves in a cinematic celebration like no other with Summer Fest 2025, running from Friday, July 11 through Thursday, July 31. Featuring 18 carefully curated films in 21 days, the festival showcases the best of independent, foreign, documentary, and art house cinema for $8.50 per ticket. Whether it’s sweltering summer sun or an unexpected downpour, the Dietrich Theater has you covered, literally, with air conditioning, and a movie lineup worth escaping into.

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Peoples Security Bank & Trust, this year’s Summer Fest will once again transform the Dietrich Theater into a hub of storytelling, reflection, and community connection. Dietrich Theater Film Booker Ronnie Harvey shares, “This year’s slate of films for Summerfest feels more intimate than ever before. Films about the dynamics of family, friendships and the inescapable need for connection. Films about culture clashes, changing political landscapes and the arts, from music, to literature and architecture help shape our worldview and impact us in ways we can’t imagine. I’m so excited to share these extraordinary films with our audiences.”

With themes ranging from personal journeys to global shifts, the Summer Fest 2025 lineup offers something for every filmgoer, whether seeking thought-provoking narratives or visually stunning artistry.

If you’re interested in diving deeper into the films you saw during Summer Fest 2025, or if there were moments that left you scratching your head, you can join the Dietrich Theater for a Post-Festival Film Discussion at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1. This free event is a chance to share your thoughts, ask questions, and explore different perspectives with fellow moviegoers. No need to register, just show up. The conversation will be guided by Ronnie Harvey.

The following are synopses and showtimes of the 18 films featured in the Dietrich’s Summerfest:

Bad Shabbos

Show times:

July 14 at 2:30 p.m.

July 20 at noon

July 28 at 7 p.m.

Rated: not rated

Runtime: 84 minutes

Language: in English

Directed by: Daniel Robbins

Starring: Milana Vayntrub, Kyra Sedgwick, Ashley Zukerman

Winner of the Audience Award at the Tribeca Film Festival and starring Kyra Sedgwick, Bad Shabbos follows newly engaged couple David and Meg who are hosting a traditional Shabbat dinner to introduce their families for the first time. Things quickly spiral when an accidental death derails the evening entirely. With Meg’s devoutly Catholic parents due any moment to meet David’s very Jewish family, soon Shabbat becomes a comedy of biblical proportions.

Bonjour Tristesse

Show times:

July 15 at 7 p.m.

July 22 at 4:30 p.m.

July 26 at 4:30 p.m.

July 28 at 2:15 p.m.

Rated: R

Rated: 110 minutes

Language: in English, French with subtitles

Directed by: Durga Chew-Bose

Starring: Chloë Sevigny, Lily McInerny, Claes Bang

At the height of summer, 18-year-old Cécile is languishing by the French seaside with her handsome father, and his girlfriend when the arrival of her late mother’s friend Anne changes everything. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of their surroundings, Cécile’s world is threatened and, desperate to regain control, she sets in motion a plan to drive Anne away with tragic consequences. Bonjour Tristesse is an unforgettable coming-of-age adaptation that captures the complexity of relationships between women and how they wield influence over one another’s fates.

Caught by the Tides

Show times:

July 14 at 7 p.m.

July 19 at 2:15 p.m.

July 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Rated: not rated

Runtime: 111 minutes

Language: in Mandarin, Chinese with subtitles

Directed by: Jia Zhang-ke

Starring: Tao Zhao, Zhubin Li, You Zhou

Caught by the Tides is an experimental romantic drama 22 years in the making. An enduring but fragile love story shared by Qiao Qiao and Guao Bin, set in China, from the early 2000s to the present day. One day, a restless Guao Bin leaves without any notice to try his luck in another province. Qiao Qiao decides to go looking for him. What follows is an intimate epic that captures the melancholy of the passage of time.

Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie

Show times:

July 12 at 9:30 p.m.

July 18 at 4:30 p.m.

July 26 at 9:15 p.m.

Rated: R

Runtime: 120 minutes

Language: in English

Directed by: David Bushell

Cheech and Chong’s Last Movie explores the 5-decade career of the legendary duo Cheech and Chong. Performing stand-up, making records, and starring in hit films, Cheech and Chong’s legacy has been cemented in pop culture history. While on a road trip to a place called “The Joint”, Cheech & Chong recall their lives, from childhood to joining forces in the 1960s up until their breakup in the 1980s.

Friendship

Show times:

July 11 at 9:30 p.m.

July 15 at 2:30 p.m.

July 17 at noon

July 21 at 7 p.m.

July 24 at 4:30 p.m.

July 27 at 7 p.m.

July 31 at 4:30 p.m.

Rated: R

Runtime: 100 minutes

Language: in English

Directed by: Andrew DeYoung

Starring: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, Kate Mara

Starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, Friendship follows suburban dad Craig who falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor, as Craig’s attempts to make an adult male friend threaten to ruin both of their lives. Tim Robinson expands his exquisitely-cringe comedy style to feature-length with seamless results in Friendship, a toxic bromance that’ll make audiences laugh and wince in equal measure.

Holy Cow

Show times:

July 12 at noon

July 19 at 7 p.m.

July 24 at 2:30 p.m.

July 27 at 2:15 p.m.

July 30 at 7 p.m.

Rated: not rated

Runtime: 92 minutes

Language: in French with subtitles

Directed by: Louise Courvoisier

Starring: Clément Faveau, Maïwene Barthelemy, Luna Garret

After the tragic death of his father, 18-year-old Totone is thrust into the unexpected and very adult role of looking after his younger sister and their failing family farm in France. He assumes even more responsibility when he enters a cash competition for the best cheese made in the western part of the French Alps. Holy Cow is a look at the hardscrabble life of French agriculture and is simultaneously a moving ode to the love of cheese.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life

Show times:

July 12 at 4:15 p.m.

July 16 at 7 p.m.

July 19 at noon

July 25 at 2:15 p.m.

July 28 at noon

July 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Rated: R

Runtime: 98 minutes

Language: in French with subtitles, English

Directed by: Laura Piani

Starring: Camille Rutherford, Pablo Pauly, Charlie Anson

Agathe, hopelessly clumsy yet charming and full of contradictions, finds herself in desperate singlehood. Her dream is to experience love akin to a Jane Austen novel and her ultimate aspiration is to become a writer. Invited to the Jane Austen Writers’ Residency in England, she must confront her insecurities to finally fulfill her ambition of becoming a novelist and put an end to wasting her sentimental life.

The Life of Chuck

Show times:

July 15 at noon

July 21 at noon

July 23 at noon

July 25 at 9:15 p.m.

July 29 at 2:15 p.m.

Rated: R

Runtime: 110 minutes

Language: in English

Directed by: Mike Flanagan

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jacob Tremblay

Based on a novella from Stephen King and starring Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jacob Tremblay, The Life of Chuck is a life-affirming, genre-bending story about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz. Told in reverse starting from his death to his early childhood, The Life of Chuck is a moving biography about a simple man with a not so simple life.

Lilly

Show times:

July 14 at 4:30 p.m.

July 18 at noon

July 22 at 2:30 p.m.

July 26 at 7 p.m.

July 29 at noon

Rated: PG-13

Runtime: 93 minutes

Language: in English

Directed by: Rachel Feldman

Starring: Patricia Clarkson, Josh McDermitt, Thomas Sadoski

Starring Patricia Clarkson and based on the historic Supreme Court Case, Lilly follows hard-working Alabama factory supervisor Lilly Ledbetter, who discovers that for 20 years she’s been earning only half of what men with the same job are paid for no other reason than because she is a woman. What follows is her long-fought journey for justice that takes her all the way to the Supreme Court.

Marcella

Show times:

July 13 at 2:15 p.m.

July 17 at 7 p.m.

July 23 at 2:30 p.m.

July 27 at 4:30 p.m.

July 31 at 2:15 p.m.

Rated: not rated

Runtime: 97 minutes

Language: in English, Italian with subtitles

Directed by: Peter Miller

Marcella Hazan didn’t just teach Italian cooking, she changed the way America eats. Fearless and passionate, she introduced authentic recipes to millions. Julia Child called Marcella “my mentor in all things Italian.” Featuring famous chefs from around the world, Marcella is an intimate portrait that reveals the bold woman who forever shaped home kitchens.

Materialists

Show times:

July 11 at 7 p.m.

July 14 at noon

July 17 at 2:15 p.m.

July 20 at 4:30 p.m.

July 23 at 7 p.m.

July 26 at 2:15 p.m.

July 31 at 7 p.m.

Rated: R

Runtime: 116 minutes

Language: in English

Directed by: Celine Song

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans

Written and Directed by Academy Award nominated Celine Song and starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, Materialists follows a young, ambitious New York City matchmaker who finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

A Nice Indian Boy

Show times:

July 12 at 2:15 p.m.

July 15 at 4:30 p.m.

July 20 at 2:30 p.m.

July 22 at 7 p.m.

July 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Rated: not rated

Runtime: 96 minutes

Language: in English

Directed by: Roshan Sethi

Starring: Karan Soni, Jonathan Groff, Sunita Mani

A Nice Indian Boy follows Naveen, a soft-spoken doctor with a boisterous family who outwardly accept his sexuality but have never had to confront it head on. When Naveen meets Jay and falls in love, he must face reality and bring his fiancé home to meet his traditional Indian family. They all now must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and help them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams.

On Swift Horses

Show times:

July 13 at 4:30 p.m.

July 18 at 9:30 p.m.

July 20 at 7 p.m.

July 24 at noon

July 30 at noon

Rated: R

Runtime: 117 minutes

Language: in English

Directed by: Daniel Minahan

Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter

Starring Jacob Elordi, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Will Poulter, On Swift Horses follows Muriel and her husband Lee who are beginning a bright new life in California. Their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, a wayward gambler with a secret past. A dangerous love triangle quickly forms, leaving everyone questioning their past and their future. Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.

The Phoenician Scheme

Show times:

July 12 at 7 p.m.

July 17 at 4:30 p.m.

July 19 at 9:15 p.m.

July 25 at 4:30 p.m.

July 31 at noon

Rated: PG-13

Runtime: 101 minutes

Language: in English

Directed by: Wes Anderson

Starring: Benicio Del Toro, Michael Cera, Willem Dafoe

Directed by Wes Anderson and featuring an all-star ensemble cast, The Phoenician Scheme follows wealthy businessman Zsa-Zsa Korda who appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins.

The Trouble with Jessica

Show times:

July 13 at 7 p.m.

July 18 at 2:30 p.m.

July 22 at noon

July 26 at noon

Rated: not rated

Runtime: 89 minutes

Language: in English

Directed by: Matt Winn

Starring: Alan Tudyk, Shirley Henderson, Rufus Sewell

The Trouble with Jessica follows a couple facing serious financial trouble who finally find a buyer for their stylish London home. At their final dinner party, they are thrown into an outrageous and darkly comic situation with the shocking behavior of an uninvited guest. Faced with the moral dilemma of their lives — and dragging their best friends with them — they make a series of choices that could be either their salvation or their destruction.

The Wedding Banquet

Show times:

July 13 at noon

July 16 at 4:30 p.m.

July 21 at 2:15 p.m.

July 25 at 7 p.m.

July 28 at 4:30 p.m.

Rated: R

Runtime: 103 minutes

Language: in English, Korean with subtitles

Directed by: Andrew Ahn

Starring: Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran

From Director Andrew Ahn and starring Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone and Kelly Marie Tran, The Wedding Banquet is a joyful comedy of errors about a chosen family navigating cultural identity, queerness, and family expectations. Frustrated with his commitment-phobic boyfriend and running out of time, Min makes a proposal: a green-card marriage with their friend Angela in exchange for her partner’s expensive IVF. Elopement plans are upended when Min’s grandmother surprises them with an extravagant Korean wedding banquet.

Buena Vista Social Club

Show times:

July 16 at noon

July 21 at 4:30 p.m.

July 24 at 7 p.m.

July 27 at noon

July 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Rated: G

Runtime: 105 minutes

Language: in English, Spanish with subtitles

Directed by: Wim Wenders

Inspiration for the hit Broadway Musical of the same name, Buena Vista Social Club documents renowned guitarist Ry Cooder and his son, as they travel to Cuba and assemble a group of the country’s finest musicians to record an album. Among the artists included in the project are singer Ibrahim Ferrer and pianist Rubén González, who are both interviewed and featured in studio footage. Eventually the ensemble travels to the United States to perform in front of rapt audiences.

St. Peter’s and the Papal Basilicas of Rome

Show times:

July 16 at 2:30 p.m.

July 19 at 4:30 p.m.

July 25 at noon

July 29 at 7 p.m.

Rated: not rated

Runtime: 90 minutes

Language: in Italian with subtitles

Directed by: Luca Viotto

St. Peter’s and the Papal Basilicas of Rome takes you on a journey through the four Papal Basilicas in Rome and their treasures: St. Peter’s (one of the 25 destinations most visited by travelers from all over the world), St. John in the Lateran, St. Mary Major and St. Paul Outside the Walls. Four majestic buildings – each with a precious papal altar, each a treasure trove of timeless works of art and a destination for millions of travelers and pilgrims over the centuries.