Marie Rahill celebrated her 105th birthday with a party Thursday afternoon at The Meadows in Dallas, where she is a resident.

Family members who joined her at her table were her daughter and son-in-law Marjorie and Albert Dellarte of Beaumont and her son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Patricia Klein of Evans Falls.

Wearing a crown and a sash that identified her as the “Birthday Girl,” Mrs. Rahill listened as entertainer Jim Weis sang such old-time songs as “Irene, Goodnight” and “I’ll Fly Away.”

Mrs. Rahill is the Meadows’ oldest restident, activities director Laura Wingard said as she passed out slices of cake to a recreation room full of residents.

Her adult children remember the Birthday Girl’s love of music and dancing, including how she and her late husband, Frank Rahill, enjoyed being members of The Polka Jets.

“She was a polka nut,” Mrs. Rahill’s son Daniel said.

— Mary Therese Biebel