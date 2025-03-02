STROUDSBURG – Comedian Preacher Lawson will be bringing his highly anticipated “Funny As Bleep Tour” to Sherman Theater on Saturday, March 8. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Lawson is best known for his appearance on season 12 of NBC’s hit series, “America’s Got Talent,” where he made it to the final round. Based off his stellar performance in season 12, Lawson was invited to compete on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions” where he advanced to the finale after receiving the most fan votes.

Most recently, Lawson was handpicked by Howie Mandell to participate in “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” in 2024. Lawson shot his first stand-up special, “Get To Know Me,,” which premiered on BET+ in 2019, then Amazon. His latest special, “My Name is Preacher,”premiered on YouTube in March of 2024.

On Television, Lawson can be seen on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” “Tournament of Laughs” on TBS, as well as NBC’s “Connecting” as a series regular. He’s also been on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” talking about his fame recognition, his crush on Tyra Banks, as well as his MMA fights.

Lawson has built a massive following on TikTok of 3.4 Million followers. His YouTube channel has amassed over 640,000 subscribers and features clips of stand-up, MMA training, and even vegan cooking tips! He recently completed his residency hosting AGT Live in Las Vegas and continues to perform at sold-out venues around the world.

Tickets for Preacher Lawson’s “Funny As Bleep Tour” are on sale now and can be purchased through the Sherman Theater’s Box Office at 570-420-2808 or online at www.shermantheater.com. This is a must-see event for comedy fans!