WILKES-BARRE – Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre returns to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts for a presentation of “The Story of Mulan” at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Tickets are priced at $20 plus fees and are on sale now. Purchase them through the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Mulan is a fictional heroine from the Northern and Southern dynasties Era of Chinese history. Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is excited to present this original ballet that keeps true to the moral of the story — the power of being true to yourself!

The dancers will embrace their own identity through movement during this performance for the entire family.

For more information on the show, visit https://kirbycenter.org/show/dance-theatre-of-wilkes-barre-the-story-of-mulan/.