BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest is thrilled to announce its eighth Musikfest 2025 headliner, Third Eye Blind will be coming to the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza with special guest Boys Like Girls on Friday, August 8.

Ticket access begins today, March 3 for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, March 7 for the general public at Musikfest.org.

Ticket prices run from $30 to $99 ($224 for Steel Terrace which includes dinner, drinks and dessert at private tables under a tent). Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7 p.m.

Since 1997, San Francisco’s Third Eye Blind has recorded five best-selling albums and assembled one career retrospective. Led by Stephen Jenkins, 3EB has earned worldwide success over the decades. With countless forever hits such as “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Jumper,” the American alt-rock band has continued to impress and entertain a wide audience overtime.

Third Eye Blind’s 2021 album, Our Bande Apart, was recorded when lockdown ended, with Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast and Ryan Olson of Poliça. The band has continued to have gained artistic clarification—and, surprisingly, a fanbase that is larger, younger and more dedicated than ever.

Third Eye Blind also supported SeaTrees on its 2022 tour, an organization that helps restore a portion of the Palos Verdes Kelp Forest.

Also joining them as Musikfest 2025, pop punk band Boys Like Girls formed in 2004 and quickly rose from Massachusetts basements to international stardom. Their debut album Boys Like Girls (2006) neared multi-Platinum, followed by the chart-topping Love Drunk (2009), featuring hits like “The Great Escape” and “Two Is Better Than One” (with Taylor Swift).

Collaboration was nothing new to Martin Johnson, but for the first time the lead singer began writing and producing music not intended for his own band. What followed was another string of wild successes with hits from Taylor Swift, Avril Lavigne, Ariana Grande, Daughtry, Blink-182 and more.

In 2016, the band reunited for a 10th Anniversary tour, marking a poignant farewell. They returned in 2022 and 2024, delivering nostalgic performances and creating new music. Now based in Nashville, Boys Like Girls is ready to release fresh material and tour in 2025, continuing their legacy of connection and creativity.

The 42nd Musikfest is scheduled for August 1 – 10, 2025, with a special preview night on July 31.