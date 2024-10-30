Experience the finale of spooky season and the beginning of the end…of 2024 that is. There’s killer music happening near and wide this weekend and we listed all the venues’ music lineups that we could find!

979X brings back Apocalypse Fest with Motionless In White (outta Plains) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Set It Off will be at Sherman Theater with From Ashes to New (outta Lancaster) and New Years Day. Not to mention, there’s still a ton of parties to get in your final tricks and treats before Halloween 2024 is officially over!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: DJ Tommy gives us the “Haunt at the Hive” party inside Mohegan Pennsylvania on Thursday, October 31. Find his free show at Embers Terrace this Halloween! DJ Tommy is a mainstay throughout the casino’s lineup and also hosts trivia at The Hive Taphouse every Friday night!

by: Gabrielle Lang

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

DJ Tommy & Hoopla Band Lite @ Haunt at the Hive

THURS, OCT 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company @ Breakers

FRI, NOV 1, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Toolshed Jack @ Breakers

SAT, NOV 2, 8:30 P.M.

–

Flaxy Morgan @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, NOV 2, 9:30 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Set It Off, From Ashes to New, New Years Day, and more @ Sherman Theater

FRI, NOV 1, 5:30 P.M.

–

A Halo Called Fred and The Dust Bowl Faeries for A Steampunk Halloween Soiree @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Poconos Freestyle Takeover @ Sherman Theater

SAT, NOV 2, 5:30 P.M.

–

Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ The Mines Ultimate Halloween Bash Halloween Costume Party

THURS, OCT 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

Bliss, Backdrop, and Crybaby Cult @ Emo Underground Party

FRI, NOV 1, 9:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN ARENA

Motionless In White w/ Devil Wears Prada, Like Moths to Flame, and more @ Apocalypse Fest

THURS, OCT 31, 6:00 P.M.

–

Motionless In White w/ Fit For A King, KUBLAI KHAN, Scene Queen and Dark Divine @ Apocalypse Fest

FRI, NOV 1, 6:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

Devil’s Night – Apocalypse Fest Afterparty w/ Vinny Mauro and MORE SURPRISES!

THURS, OCT 31, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Halloween w/ Josh Martonyak & Friends

THURS, OCT 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brian Roder

FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchills

SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR BAR

Nick Mich

FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Marty Monahan

SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Johnny D

FRI, NOV 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Mercer

SAT, NOV 2, 1:00 P.M.

–

Junior

SAT, NOV 2, 6:00 P.M.

–

Blue Moxie

SUN, NOV 3, 1:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Floyd Nation – Experience Pink Floyd

SAT, NOV 2, 8:00 P.M.

–

It Was 50 Years Ago Today – A Tribute to The Beatles

SUN, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Drowning Kelly

THURS, OCT 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

FRI, NOV 1, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, NOV 2, 9:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

DJ Downtown @ Halloween Night

THURS, OCT 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

Heads Up Duo @ Happy Hour

FRI, NOV 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Picture Perfect

FRI, NOV 1, 9:00 P.M.

–

Militia

SAT, NOV 2, 9:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Jimmy Stranger Solo

FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Humble Fog

SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Jay Luke

SAT, NOV 2, 6:00 P.M

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

3 Legged Dog

FRI, NOV 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Hurricanes ZZ Top Tribute Band

SAT, NOV 2, 8:30 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, OCT 31, 6:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Mike Baresse

FRI, NOV 1, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Dave & Chae Duo

FRI, NOV 1, 8:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Greenfield III @ Funky Halloween

THURS, OCT 31, 8:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Jug O’ Jack

FRI, NOV 1, 9:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Lipstick Rye Duo

FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Wandering Aloud

SUN, NOV 3, 4:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Adam McKinley

FRI, NOV 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

SUN, NOV 3, 2:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Splintered Sunlight

FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dancin Machine – The Ultimate 70s Disco Tribute

SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band w/ Tony Carfora

SAT, NOV 2, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

The Blend

FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dog Farm

SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M

ARLO’S TAVERN

Adam Buffington

FRI, NOV 1, 6:30 P.M.

–

Randy Light

SAT, NOV 2, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dennis Thompson and Smoke Town

SUN, NOV 3, 3:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.