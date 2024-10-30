Experience the finale of spooky season and the beginning of the end…of 2024 that is. There’s killer music happening near and wide this weekend and we listed all the venues’ music lineups that we could find!
979X brings back Apocalypse Fest with Motionless In White (outta Plains) to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Set It Off will be at Sherman Theater with From Ashes to New (outta Lancaster) and New Years Day. Not to mention, there’s still a ton of parties to get in your final tricks and treats before Halloween 2024 is officially over!
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
This week’s cover photo: DJ Tommy gives us the “Haunt at the Hive” party inside Mohegan Pennsylvania on Thursday, October 31. Find his free show at Embers Terrace this Halloween! DJ Tommy is a mainstay throughout the casino’s lineup and also hosts trivia at The Hive Taphouse every Friday night!
by: Gabrielle Lang
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
DJ Tommy & Hoopla Band Lite @ Haunt at the Hive
THURS, OCT 31, 8:00 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company @ Breakers
FRI, NOV 1, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Toolshed Jack @ Breakers
SAT, NOV 2, 8:30 P.M.
–
Flaxy Morgan @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, NOV 2, 9:30 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Set It Off, From Ashes to New, New Years Day, and more @ Sherman Theater
FRI, NOV 1, 5:30 P.M.
–
A Halo Called Fred and The Dust Bowl Faeries for A Steampunk Halloween Soiree @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Poconos Freestyle Takeover @ Sherman Theater
SAT, NOV 2, 5:30 P.M.
–
Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery
SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.
THE MINES
DJ Venom X @ The Mines Ultimate Halloween Bash Halloween Costume Party
THURS, OCT 31, 9:00 P.M.
–
Bliss, Backdrop, and Crybaby Cult @ Emo Underground Party
FRI, NOV 1, 9:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN ARENA
Motionless In White w/ Devil Wears Prada, Like Moths to Flame, and more @ Apocalypse Fest
THURS, OCT 31, 6:00 P.M.
–
Motionless In White w/ Fit For A King, KUBLAI KHAN, Scene Queen and Dark Divine @ Apocalypse Fest
FRI, NOV 1, 6:00 P.M.
RITZ THEATER
Devil’s Night – Apocalypse Fest Afterparty w/ Vinny Mauro and MORE SURPRISES!
THURS, OCT 31, 9:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Halloween w/ Josh Martonyak & Friends
THURS, OCT 31, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brian Roder
FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shellshocked Churchills
SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.
BEST CIGAR BAR
Nick Mich
FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Marty Monahan
SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.
LAKELAND ORCHARD
Johnny D
FRI, NOV 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Mercer
SAT, NOV 2, 1:00 P.M.
–
Junior
SAT, NOV 2, 6:00 P.M.
–
Blue Moxie
SUN, NOV 3, 1:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Floyd Nation – Experience Pink Floyd
SAT, NOV 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
It Was 50 Years Ago Today – A Tribute to The Beatles
SUN, NOV 3, 8:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Drowning Kelly
THURS, OCT 31, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Boastfuls
FRI, NOV 1, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
SAT, NOV 2, 9:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
DJ Downtown @ Halloween Night
THURS, OCT 31, 9:00 P.M.
–
Heads Up Duo @ Happy Hour
FRI, NOV 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Picture Perfect
FRI, NOV 1, 9:00 P.M.
–
Militia
SAT, NOV 2, 9:00 P.M.
PISANO FAMILY WINES
Jimmy Stranger Solo
FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Humble Fog
SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.
BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST
Jay Luke
SAT, NOV 2, 6:00 P.M
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
3 Legged Dog
FRI, NOV 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Hurricanes ZZ Top Tribute Band
SAT, NOV 2, 8:30 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo
THURS, OCT 31, 6:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Mike Baresse
FRI, NOV 1, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Dave & Chae Duo
FRI, NOV 1, 8:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Greenfield III @ Funky Halloween
THURS, OCT 31, 8:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
Jug O’ Jack
FRI, NOV 1, 9:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S
Lipstick Rye Duo
FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Wandering Aloud
SUN, NOV 3, 4:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Adam McKinley
FRI, NOV 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
SUN, NOV 3, 2:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Splintered Sunlight
FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dancin Machine – The Ultimate 70s Disco Tribute
SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band w/ Tony Carfora
SAT, NOV 2, 8:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
The Blend
FRI, NOV 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dog Farm
SAT, NOV 2, 7:00 P.M
ARLO’S TAVERN
Adam Buffington
FRI, NOV 1, 6:30 P.M.
–
Randy Light
SAT, NOV 2, 6:30 P.M.
–
Dennis Thompson and Smoke Town
SUN, NOV 3, 3:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.