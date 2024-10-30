I did very little reading for this book review. Nevertheless, it was a very pleasant experience, and I’ve added a touch of magic to just about every deserving item I own; plastic planters, air purifiers, the kayak, the laptop!

Something about me is I love gardening, I have 30+ house plants, and I occasionally make my own tea, spices, and other questionable concoctions. I arrange my crystals in a strategic pattern. I time my candlelit baths with the full moon…

— FINE, I admit it. I’m a green witch!

So, I was thrilled to receive a copy of “The Green Witch’s Sticker Book” to review! Author Arin Murphy-Hiscock adds to her ever-growing Green Witch series with new perspective on the enchanting world of green witchcraft. “The Green Witch’s Sticker Book” was released by Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, on September 17, 2024.

With over 600 beautiful stickers, illustrated by Sara Richard, this sticker book offers a physical interpretation to its well-received companion, “The Green Witch” by Arin Murphy-Hiscock. The collection features gorgeous flowers, mushrooms, butterflies, potions, herbs, frogs, crystals, and more inspired by the original nature magic handbook.

The backs of the sticker pages are also illustrated with lovely, larger versions of a selection of included stickers. They’re so well-drawn that they can even be framed themselves once the stickers are used up.

“The Green Witch’s Sticker Book” feels like the ideal gift for witches of all ages to experience nature in an educational, hands-on way. The stickers are eye-catching enough for kids to enjoy, but also polished enough for teenagers and adults to express themselves as well.

Celebrate the green witch in your life this Halloween by letting them stick these beautiful illustrations all over their folders, journals, tumblers, cauldrons, etc. Maybe if you offer them “The Green Witch Sticker Book,” they won’t cast a spell on you!