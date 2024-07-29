Froggy Fest 2024 will be Jason Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour with Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver.

MOOSIC — Froggy Fest returns Saturday, August 3, with Jason Aldean and his Highway Desperado Tour to the Pavilion at Montage Mountain.

He’ll be joined by special guests Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver.

American county music singer, Jason Aldean has played The Pavilion before, but never headlined the local summer concert tradition, Froggy Fest, presented by Powell’s by Brennan this year. So, local ans are in for a treat when this country star comes to town!

This artist has experienced widespread success throughout his 25+ year music career. Aldean rose out of the Nashville music scene in the early 2000s and stayed on top ever since with #1 single after #1 single.

This Froggy Fest boasts Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour, based on the recent eleventh studio album of the same name from the music star that came out in November 2023.

Tickets for the Saturday concert are available through Live Nation.