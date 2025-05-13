WILKES-BARRE – Mohegan Pennsylvania is about to turn entertainment up a notch with special Red Dirt Road Line Dancing and Open Mic Nights in May and June.

Breakers and Embers Terrace will be hosting the line dancing while The Hive Taphouse will feature open mic nights. These events are free and open to the public though guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Guests are invited to giddy up with Red Dirt Road Line Dancing at Mohegan Pennsylvania, even if it’s their first rodeo! This Country music experience starts with a one-hour lesson led by instructors with more than 10 years of line dancing experience, followed by another hour of open dance.

Embers Terrace is set to host Red Dirt Road Line Dancing:

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 15

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 17

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 18

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 5

Breakers will get in on the line dancing action on Saturdays, June 7 and June 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Mic Night at The Hive Taphouse is going to be the new highlight of Fridays! Those in attendance can showcase their skills in comedy, music, poetry, or anything in between. Sign-ups for 15-minute time slots will begin at 8 p.m., and performances will run from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Open Mic Nights at The Hive Taphouse will take place every Friday night in May. From amateurs to more seasoned entertainers, all are welcome to attend!

For additional information on Red Dirt Road Line Dancing and Open Mic Nights, visit the Mohegan Pennsylvania website.