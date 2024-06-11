WILKES-BARRE — The iconic platinum-selling group, America is celebrating their 54th anniversary with the Ride On Tour 2024, set for F.M. Kirby Center at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

Tickets for America go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, with an F.M. Kirby Center member pre-sale beginning 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org and ticketmaster.com or in person/by phone through the F.M. Kirby Center box office during regular hours.

After a short hiatus, rock band America that first debuted in the 70s sets back out on the road for their new Ride On Tour 2024 this summer. This epic new tour will make its way through the United States through the fall, stopping in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, October 19.

Known for timeless magic and powerful performances, the Grammy winners and perennial classic rock favorites will draw on their deep catalog of hits, including signature song “A Horse With No Name,” a No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1972.

On their way to becoming a global household name, America’s journey found them exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known tunes, which also include “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross The River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People,” and “Sister Golden Hair,” were cornerstones of ’70s Top 40 and FM rock radio.

The trio won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1972 and began working with George Martin and Geoff Emerick in 1974. This successful team went on to record seven albums and several Top Ten hits, including “Tin Man,” “Sister Golden Hair” and “Lonely People.”

America’s growth as singers, songwriters and musicians has continued into the present day.In 2020, the band released their ultimate 8-disc anniversary box set, “Half Century” (America Records), and streamed their concert special, “America—Live at the London Palladium,” for the very first time.

2020 also saw the release of the book “America, the Band, An Authorized Biography” by journalist Jude Warne. She weaves original interviews with the band and many others into a dynamic cultural history of America the band alongside America the nation. Billy Bob Thornton wrote the foreword.

From their formative years, America has been a band capable of transcending borders with its uplifting music and positive message. Embracing a rainbow of divergent cultures, America’s audiences continue to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans all bearing testament to the group’s enduring appeal.

Now, the legendary British-American folk rock band makes its way to the F.M. Kirby Center for Fall 2024 in Northeastern Pennsylvania following the completion of the local theater’s planned renovations.