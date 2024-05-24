TANNERSVILLE — Camelback Resort launches summer with Memorial Day Weekend fun on Saturday, May 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a rate date May 26.

Pennsylvania’s wonderful fun-packed adventure resort, Camelback Resort, is proud to welcome the Poconos community and guests back to its 3rd Annual Hometown Heroes Fire Muster on the Mountain to start the season.

This favorite open-to-the-public event salutes and praises local firefighters who do so much for the surrounding community.

Younger attendees and their families can witness firefighters demonstrate their skills and pose for photos alongside polished trucks and fire equipment. Also featured is a judged fire apparatus competition with on-site entries of hand/horse drawn, antique and in-service apparatus.

Camelback Mountain Adventures, filled with thrills, excitement and breathtaking, photogenic mountaintop challenges is also open during Memorial Day weekend.

Bookable adventures include Sunbowl Tubing with one-hour sessions, 1,000- and 4,000-foot ziplines, PA’s only 4,500-foot steel-track Mountain Coaster and special mountain UTV (utility task vehicle) trail tours. All Adventure tickets must be purchased online. Camelback Mountain Adventures, opens daily at 10:00 a.m.

For more information about all upcoming events at Camleback Resort and opening dates for Camelbeach, check out The Weekender’s article here.