STROUDSBURG – You won’t believe your eyes when Michael Carbonaro brings his “Carbonaro: Lies On Stage Tour” to the Sherman Theater on June 1.

This magic-meets-comedy event showcases all the talents of dynamic entertainer, Michael Carbonaro. He just announced new live tour dates for 2024, including a stop at the Stroudsburg stage.

For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Sherman Theater Box Office.

Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series THE CARBONARO EFFECT on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has also made frequent television appearances in shows such as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey’s Anatomy, and CSI Miami.

A performing magician since youth, Carbonaro went on to study experimental theater at New York University with aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums — including hidden-camera magic, which he later showcased frequently on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

Following Carbonaro’s frequent late-night appearances, he launched hit comedic series, “The Carbonaro Effect,” which has run for over 100 episodes on truTV and currently airs on MAX and in syndication worldwide. In the series, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Jaws drop when he causes a car to disappear from under a security guard’s nose or makes alien crabs transform into kittens in a science lab. Whether posing as a coffee shop barista, museum curator, or seemingly unremarkable store clerk in the REAL world, Carbonaro’s illusions – along with his absurd, matter-of-fact explanations – leave REAL people bewildered and families at home laughing out loud.

In 2016 Michael embarked on his first theater tour with the widely acclaimed show “Michael Carbonaro Live!” and launched is current live show “Carbonaro: Lies on Stage” in 2021. Now, he’s headed out on the road again for 2024.

Playing to over 200 thrilled audiences across the country, Michael continues to showcase his unmatched blend of humor and charisma along with inventive illusions which amaze audiences of all ages, cementing himself as one of the most dynamic entertainers of his generation.

“Carbonaro: Lies on Stage Tour” heads to the historic Sherman Theater in Downtown Stroudsburg on Saturday, June 1. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. This performance is suitable for all ages.