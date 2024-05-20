WILKES-BARRE — Accomplished comedian, current America’s Got Talent judge and former Deal or No Deal host, Howie Mandel, was just announced to perform at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Friday, October 18.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the laughs begin at 8:00 p.m. in the Keystone Grand Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased with Momentum Dollars and all other forms of payment at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Box Office, subject to availability.

Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for over 30 years, and now he’s on the way to NEPA. He can currently be seen on NBC’s flagship series ​America’s Got Talent, where he has served as a judge for eleven seasons.

He recently finished production on his new documentary, Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me. Other recent projects include judging NBC’s ​America’s Got Talent: The Champions, CNBC’s ​Deal or No Deal, where he served as executive producer and host, and Nat Geo Wild’s ​Animals Doing Things, where he co-hosted with his son, Alex.

In 2019, he released his first solo special in 20 years, ​Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club.

Mandel has done countless comedy specials both on cable and network television. He has also hosted his own syndicated talk show, The Howie Mandel Show, and is a mainstay on the talk show circuit. He’s become well-liked for his fun-loving personality, positive attitude, and affinity for entertainment — and fun fact, he’s not-so-secretly a metalhead.

Mandel continues to perform as many as 200 standup comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada.

October 18 is an all-ages show. However, please note that most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania are restricted to 21+ including the hotel, casino floor, and most restaurants.