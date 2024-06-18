Multi-talented comedian Charlie Berens will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m.

WILKES-BARRE, PA – Hilarious viral comedian Charlie Berens will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. His Mid-Western humor is an unlikely yet perfect match for Northeastern Pennsylvania culture.

Tickets for Charlie Berens go on sale to the public 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, with an F.M. Kirby Center member pre-sale beginning 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org and ticketmaster.com. Tickets can be purchased in person or by phone through the F.M. Kirby Center box office.

Charlie Berens is a comedian, New York Times Best Selling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, talented musician, and social media sensation. He creates weekly content for various platforms and has amassed over 9 million followers.

In 2017, Charlie began hosting his weekly comedic online news show — the Manitowoc Minute. Since then, Charlie’s been creating Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos on his social media platforms. He’s also traveled the country with three sold out stand-up comedy tours.

In 2020, Charlie paired up with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades alum Adam Greuel to release the music/comedy album, Unthawed. The album, which is a mixture of bluegrass, country and Charlie’s own brand of comedy, hit #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and #6 on the Bluegrass Comedy chart. The duo followed that up with Dive Bar Dinner in 2023, which also charted on the Billboard Charts.

Charlie’s first book, The Midwest Survival Guide, was released in November of 2021 by William Morrow/Harper Collins and immediately became a New York Times Best Seller! ABC is currently developing a half-hour comedy based on the book.

2023 also saw the release of his first stand-up special, Charlie Berens: Midwest Goodbye. Not to mention, Charlie just launched his very own brandy! Berens Old Fashioned Brandy is being producing by the Dancing Goat distillery and is now in stores!

Charlie hosts the Cripescast podcast where he interviews musicians, artists, comedians, creators and more to talk about their story and connections to the Midwest. Guests have included Nate Bargatze, Michael Yo, Kim and Penn Holderness, Jeff Foxworthy, and Roy Wood, Jr. In addition to Cripescast, Charlie co-hosts the Bellied Up podcast w/ Myles the You Betcha guy. Every Thursday, Charlie and Myles belly up at a small town bar and take live callers from all over the Midwest and rest of the world.

Charlie is currently touring America on his Good Old Fashioned Tour, for which a stop is set for fall in Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center.