Located on the border of Scranton and the desirable Green Ridge section of Lackawanna County, this fairly new eatery and bottle shop did not skip one single detail both inside and out.

With a classic old-time speakeasy feel throughout, it is all too easy to get lost in the bygone era feel of this Bonnie and Clyde-esque establishment.

Located on Adams Avenue in Dunmore, Eves on Adams highlights a diverse menu with a cool, retro vibe that’s all its own.

DUNMORE — While the crisp fall air slowly decides to usher in, you may be looking to not be a couch potato one weekend night. Eves On Adams is just the dining experience your autumn taste buds are desiring!

Located on the border of Scranton and the desirable Green Ridge section of Lackawanna County, this fairly new eatery and bottle shop did not skip one single detail both inside and out. With a classic old-time speakeasy feel throughout, it is all too easy to get lost in the bygone era feel of this Bonnie and Clyde-esque establishment.

A multi-level venue, boasting an impressive bottle shop downstairs, the real magic though is on the middle level and beyond with a colorful, spacious outdoor patio for those looking to dine in the elements.

On the main level is a classy, clean cornered bar, with a spacious, elevated dining room. Serving craft beers and mixing up naughty little cocktails is where the fun is really at! I guzzled down the Pumpkin latte draft on nitro, while others went boozier sipping on the fancy Pumpkin pie martini.

Eves on Adams is currently boasting a fall menu of delectables, including a Pumpkin Alfredo dish that sounds to die for! Playing fitting atmospheric Prohibition-style sounds only adds to this venue’s authenticity.

This deserved future hot spot is being run and owned by the previous owners of my former favorite Irish pub, The Banshee on Penn Avenue. So, it’s no surprise to me how I so quickly fell back in love with eating out. Not to mention not wanting to come home and do dishes after a long workweek, haha.

Want a true, full-service experience? Demand to sit in server Matthew’s section. Talk about a real gentleman offering what true customer service ought to really be around NEPA. Bravo to Eves!