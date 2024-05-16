Camping, Glamping, and Summit Adventure Park open this weekend in Palmerton

PALMERTON – Blue Mountain Resort welcomes everyone to another thrilling green season at this mountainscape outdoor destination playground with a little bit of everything.

Finally — the Poconos are filled with shades of bright green and outdoor attractions are ideal, active entertainment for families & friends of all ages.

Green season at Blue Mountain Resort features nature appreciation, physical challenges and breathtaking thrills. Openings for the season begin Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18.

Camping and Glamping at Blue Mountain Resort starts Friday, May 17. Opportunities range from traditional “roughing it” camping to fully equipped glamping sites. Pets are welcome.

Glampers enjoy a selection of scenic mountain sites and tent, and RV campers’ sites are situated on mountain prairie fields.

Then, the Summit Adventure Park opens Saturday, May 18. The expansive activity park features hours of challenging feats and memorable, photogenic experiences — including high ropes course, zip lines, rock climbing, free-falling, bungee trampoline, outdoor laser tag, archery tag and the Adventure Cube.

In addition to all that warm weather fun, Pennsylvania’s largest downhill bike park will open to the public on Friday, June 7, along with scenic lift rides at Blue Mountain Resort’s Blue Mountain Bike Park.