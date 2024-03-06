BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest announces Greta Van Fleet, with The Beaches, as Musikfest’s preview night headliner on the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Thursday, August 1.

This Musikfest headliner is presented with media partner 95.1 WZZO.

Ticket access begins today, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. for the general public at Musikfest.org. Ticket prices range from $45 to $109.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Formed in Frankenmuth, Michigan in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers—vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, as well as drummer Danny Wagner.

Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records and one million tickets worldwide and performed on late night television shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Their From The Fires EP, released in 2017, won Best Rock Album at the 61st Grammy Awards, and their critically acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate, released in 2021, debuted at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

A record-breaking 1,330,000 people attended Musikfest in 2023 and the 41st edition of the major music and arts festival in Bethlehem is scheduled for August 2 to August 11. There will be a special preview night on Thursday, August 1 at which Greta Van Fleet will open up the festivities.