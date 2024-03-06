All the upcoming events at The Mines in Downtown Wilkes-Barre throughout March 2024.

WILKES-BARRE — Get ready to paint the town green at The Mines Underground in Wilkes-Barre for their St. Patrick’s themed events for March. 🎉🍀

Brace yourselves for sizzling St. Patrick’s Day parties happening exclusively at Mines Underground nightclub. DJ Venom X will ensure you and your squad dance the night away with three green-themed events.

Doors swing open at 9:00 pm each night, so arrive early to secure your spot.

First, prepare for an unforgettable experience as the St. Patty’s festivities kick off on Thursday, March 7, with the St. Pat’s Shamrock Party! 🍀 Remember, College IDs and State IDs are a MUST (18 to Party, 21 to Drink). Get ready to immerse yourself in the ultimate celebration of Irish spirit!

Then, hold onto your caps because the party continues on Thursday, March 14, with the St. Patrick’s Day Week “Get Lucky” Party! Once again, College IDs and State IDs are required. Don’t miss the chance to get lucky at The Mines. wink, wink.

For the grand finale, The Mines turns up the heat Saturday, March 16, with the St. Patrick’s Day Eve Ultimate Bash! NO College IDs required, only State IDs.

Dust off your green gear, rally your squad, and get ready for the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day events at The Mines Underground throughout March!