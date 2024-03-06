This weekend marks the biggest St. Patty’s Day parties of March for Northeastern Pennsylvania. After (or during) the 2024 parade on Saturday, March 9, find live entertainment at bars and venues surrounding Scranton and then again Sunday, March 10, for Wilkes-Barre’s parade.
If you’re not feeling the green (or you already had enough after last week at the Pittston Parade), don’t worry. There’s also plenty of bands, tributes, and acoustic acts happening across the region to enjoy your night your way.
All events listed in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Destination West will be making their rounds for Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade Weekend. Start off the festivities with a solo set by Mike Baresse at Voodoo Brewing in Scranton on Friday, March 8. Then, join the full band from 3:00 to 7:00 at Benny’s of Greenridge for new restaurant’s 1st Scranton Parade Day Party on March 9. Later that night, find D-West Duo at Poor Richard’s Pub playing their Parade Day Party.
Scranton Cultural Center
Across the Pond @ Parade Day Party
SAT, MARCH 9, 11:00 A.M.
Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Donnybrook
SUN, MARCH 10, 1:00 P.M.
The Railyard Scranton
Go Go Gadjet Band & Various Artists
SAT, MARCH 9, 10:00 A.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Keith Stone
THURS, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.
Kartune
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
Kevin Vest @ Parade Day Celebration
SAT, MARCH 9, 4:00 P.M.
DJ Nino Blanco @ Parade Day Celebration
SAT, MARCH 9, 9:00 P.M.
Marilynn Kennedy
SUN, MARCH 10, 4:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
40 Watt w/ Justin Bravo
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
Cole Street Band @ Parade Day After Party
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
Chris Sansky
SUN, MARCH 10, 4:00 P.M.
Summit Cigar NEPA
The Black Layer
FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M
Slingshots Bar & Grill
Sage Clearing Duo
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
DJ Pat @ Annual Parade Day Pub Crawl
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
The Mines Underground
DJ Venom X @ St. Pat’s Shamrock Celebration
THURS, MARCH 7, 9:00 P.M.
Benny’s of Green Ridge
Destination West @ Benny’s First Scranton Parade Day Party
SAT, MARCH 9, 3:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Jug O’Jack
FRI, MARCH 8, 9:00 P.M.
Destination West @ Parade Day Party
SAT, MARCH 9, 9:00 P.M.
Smoke & Mirrors
SUN, MARCH 10, 2:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Blendmaster5
FRI, MARCH 8, 9:00 P.M.
We The Living
SAT, MARCH 9, 9:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
The Rollin’ Sushi Band @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
Howie Baker @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MARCH 9, 2:00 P.M.
Earth Song @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, MARCH 10, 2:00 P.M.
The VSpot Bar
Better Than Bad Duo
THURS, MARCH 7, 9:00 P.M.
The Robinsonsade
FRI, MARCH 8, 9:00 P.M.
Light Weight @ Parade Day
SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Acoustic Sessions
SAT, MARCH 9, 6:00 P.M.
Hog’s Hollow Saloon
Gas House Alley
SUN, MARCH 10, 2:00 P.M.
Voodoo Brewing Company
Mike Baresse
FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Tim Noble Solo
FRI, MARCH 8, 6:30 P.M.
Dave and Chae Duo
SAT, MARCH 9, 6:30 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
1964 – The Tribute
SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.
Andy Gavin’s
Donnybrook
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
Beer Boys
DJ NIVED
FRI, MARCH 7, 10:00 P.M.
DJ BEATZ
SAT, MARCH 8, 10:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
The Casper Band
FRI, MARCH 8, 6:30 P.M.
Marv Williams
SAT, MARCH 9, 6:30 P.M.
Arlo’s Blues Jam
SUN, MARCH 10, 3:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Room 206
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
The Music Room
SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Alibi
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
North Slope Pub and Eatery
Midnight Rhythm Section
FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
Sting Ray
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
Humble Frog
SUN, MARCH 10, 4:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
The Sensational Soul Cruisers
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
Kilmaine Saints
SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Jordan Ramirez @ Spring Fling Kick-Off
THURS, MARCH 7, 5:00 P.M.
An Evening With Pappy
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
Souled Out with The Untouchables
SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.
The Drownsm Michael Kane and The Morning Afters, The Mesos
SUN, MARCH 10, 5:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Thru It All & Honey I’m Homeless @ Sherman Showcase
THURS, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.
Triplegrande @ Sherman Theater
FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
Community Drum Circle @ Sherman Theater
SAT, MARCH 9, 12:00 P.M.
Dogs in a Pile @ Sherman Theater
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
Ultraviolent @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
The Office – Mountaintop Pub
Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drums
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
Justin Bravo
SAT, MARCH 9, 9:00 P.M.
The Stonehouse
Acoustic Sessions
THURS, MARCH 7, 7:30 P.M.
Mighty Dandelions
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
Pour Decisions
SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.
Jasper Paci
SUN, MARCH 10, 4:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
The Paper Shakers
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ Streamside
FRI, MARCH 8, 6:00 P.M.
Meet Me On Marcie @ Streamside
SAT, MARCH 9, 9:30 P.M
Honky Tonk Saloon
Strangers
THURS, MARCH 7, 6:00 P.M.
Lost at The Rodeo
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
Fuzzy Park Band
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Open Mic w/ Mat Filer
THURS, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.
Tom Storm
FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
The Groove
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
Twin Hill
SUN, MARCH 10, 4:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, MARCH 7, 6:00 P.M.
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Music Bingo w/Rob Sax
FRI, MARCH 8, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Eddie Appnel
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Flannery & Wiggy
FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
Tom Molinaro
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
Jam Room Brewing Company
Roux
FRI, MARCH 8, 6:00 P.M.
Jonny D
SUN, MARCH 10, 2:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Troy Rusnack
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
Steve MacDaniel
SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Strawberry Ridge Live
THURS, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.
Kerry Kenny Band
FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Co
Don Shappell & The Pickups
SAT, MARCH 9, 4:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Down By Five @ Breakers
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:30 P.M.
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.
Rumor Has It @ Breakers
SAT, MARCH 9, 8:30 P.M.
Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MARCH 9, 9:30 P.M.
RikasaonMain
South Side Five @thejoint53
FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.
Eddie Appnel Duo @thejoint53
SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.