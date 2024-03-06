This weekend marks the biggest St. Patty’s Day parties of March for Northeastern Pennsylvania. After (or during) the 2024 parade on Saturday, March 9, find live entertainment at bars and venues surrounding Scranton and then again Sunday, March 10, for Wilkes-Barre’s parade.

If you’re not feeling the green (or you already had enough after last week at the Pittston Parade), don’t worry. There’s also plenty of bands, tributes, and acoustic acts happening across the region to enjoy your night your way.

All events listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Destination West will be making their rounds for Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade Weekend. Start off the festivities with a solo set by Mike Baresse at Voodoo Brewing in Scranton on Friday, March 8. Then, join the full band from 3:00 to 7:00 at Benny’s of Greenridge for new restaurant’s 1st Scranton Parade Day Party on March 9. Later that night, find D-West Duo at Poor Richard’s Pub playing their Parade Day Party.

Scranton Cultural Center

Across the Pond @ Parade Day Party

SAT, MARCH 9, 11:00 A.M.

Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Donnybrook

SUN, MARCH 10, 1:00 P.M.

The Railyard Scranton

Go Go Gadjet Band & Various Artists

SAT, MARCH 9, 10:00 A.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Keith Stone

THURS, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.

Kartune

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

Kevin Vest @ Parade Day Celebration

SAT, MARCH 9, 4:00 P.M.

DJ Nino Blanco @ Parade Day Celebration

SAT, MARCH 9, 9:00 P.M.

Marilynn Kennedy

SUN, MARCH 10, 4:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

40 Watt w/ Justin Bravo

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

Cole Street Band @ Parade Day After Party

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

Chris Sansky

SUN, MARCH 10, 4:00 P.M.

Summit Cigar NEPA

The Black Layer

FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M

Slingshots Bar & Grill

Sage Clearing Duo

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

DJ Pat @ Annual Parade Day Pub Crawl

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

The Mines Underground

DJ Venom X @ St. Pat’s Shamrock Celebration

THURS, MARCH 7, 9:00 P.M.

Benny’s of Green Ridge

Destination West @ Benny’s First Scranton Parade Day Party

SAT, MARCH 9, 3:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Jug O’Jack

FRI, MARCH 8, 9:00 P.M.

Destination West @ Parade Day Party

SAT, MARCH 9, 9:00 P.M.

Smoke & Mirrors

SUN, MARCH 10, 2:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Blendmaster5

FRI, MARCH 8, 9:00 P.M.

We The Living

SAT, MARCH 9, 9:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

The Rollin’ Sushi Band @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

Howie Baker @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MARCH 9, 2:00 P.M.

Earth Song @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, MARCH 10, 2:00 P.M.

The VSpot Bar

Better Than Bad Duo

THURS, MARCH 7, 9:00 P.M.

The Robinsonsade

FRI, MARCH 8, 9:00 P.M.

Light Weight @ Parade Day

SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Acoustic Sessions

SAT, MARCH 9, 6:00 P.M.

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Gas House Alley

SUN, MARCH 10, 2:00 P.M.

Voodoo Brewing Company

Mike Baresse

FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Tim Noble Solo

FRI, MARCH 8, 6:30 P.M.

Dave and Chae Duo

SAT, MARCH 9, 6:30 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

1964 – The Tribute

SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.

Andy Gavin’s

Donnybrook

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

Beer Boys

DJ NIVED

FRI, MARCH 7, 10:00 P.M.

DJ BEATZ

SAT, MARCH 8, 10:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

The Casper Band

FRI, MARCH 8, 6:30 P.M.

Marv Williams

SAT, MARCH 9, 6:30 P.M.

Arlo’s Blues Jam

SUN, MARCH 10, 3:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Room 206

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

The Music Room

SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Alibi

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

North Slope Pub and Eatery

Midnight Rhythm Section

FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

Sting Ray

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

Humble Frog

SUN, MARCH 10, 4:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

The Sensational Soul Cruisers

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

Kilmaine Saints

SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Jordan Ramirez @ Spring Fling Kick-Off

THURS, MARCH 7, 5:00 P.M.

An Evening With Pappy

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

Souled Out with The Untouchables

SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.

The Drownsm Michael Kane and The Morning Afters, The Mesos

SUN, MARCH 10, 5:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Thru It All & Honey I’m Homeless @ Sherman Showcase

THURS, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.

Triplegrande @ Sherman Theater

FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

Community Drum Circle @ Sherman Theater

SAT, MARCH 9, 12:00 P.M.

Dogs in a Pile @ Sherman Theater

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

Ultraviolent @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

The Office – Mountaintop Pub

Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drums

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

Justin Bravo

SAT, MARCH 9, 9:00 P.M.

The Stonehouse

Acoustic Sessions

THURS, MARCH 7, 7:30 P.M.

Mighty Dandelions

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

Pour Decisions

SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.

Jasper Paci

SUN, MARCH 10, 4:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

The Paper Shakers

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Streamside

FRI, MARCH 8, 6:00 P.M.

Meet Me On Marcie @ Streamside

SAT, MARCH 9, 9:30 P.M

Honky Tonk Saloon

Strangers

THURS, MARCH 7, 6:00 P.M.

Lost at The Rodeo

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

Fuzzy Park Band

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Open Mic w/ Mat Filer

THURS, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.

Tom Storm

FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

The Groove

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

Twin Hill

SUN, MARCH 10, 4:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, MARCH 7, 6:00 P.M.

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Music Bingo w/Rob Sax

FRI, MARCH 8, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Eddie Appnel

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Flannery & Wiggy

FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

Tom Molinaro

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

Jam Room Brewing Company

Roux

FRI, MARCH 8, 6:00 P.M.

Jonny D

SUN, MARCH 10, 2:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Troy Rusnack

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

Steve MacDaniel

SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Strawberry Ridge Live

THURS, MARCH 7, 7:00 P.M.

Kerry Kenny Band

FRI, MARCH 8, 7:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Co

Don Shappell & The Pickups

SAT, MARCH 9, 4:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Down By Five @ Breakers

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:30 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, MARCH 9, 7:00 P.M.

Rumor Has It @ Breakers

SAT, MARCH 9, 8:30 P.M.

Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MARCH 9, 9:30 P.M.

RikasaonMain

South Side Five @thejoint53

FRI, MARCH 8, 8:00 P.M.

Eddie Appnel Duo @thejoint53

SAT, MARCH 9, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.