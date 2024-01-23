Married couples are invited to a free wedding vow renewal ceremony at Mount Airy Casino Resort on Saturday, February 17.

MOUNT POCONO – In a nostalgic nod to the Poconos’ history as the Honeymoon Capital of the World, Mount Airy Casino Resort invites all married couples to “Double Down on Love” at its mass vow renewal ceremony on Saturday, Feb 17, at 3:00 p.m.

Couples are invited to participate in the ceremony, where Stroudsburg Mayor Michael Moreno will lead couples in an “I Do” redo, free of charge.

“Double Down on Love” takes place in the resort’s event center to celebrate Valentine’s Day Weekend 2024.

Following the vow renewal ceremony, participating couples will also be provided with a complimentary champagne toast and wedding cake. A free photo booth will also be available.

“The Poconos have long been known as the Honeymoon Capital of the world and we wanted to remind everyone that we are, indeed, still the land of love,” said Ben Koff, Mount Airy’s General Manager and COO. “In years past, we’ve had more than 500 couples renew their vows during this Mount Airy tradition. We’re hoping to set a new record this upcoming February 17.”

While the wedding vow renewal ceremony is free, advanced registration is required. Sign up to participate by February 14.

Mount Airy is also seeking old photos from the early days of Mount Airy and the Poconos to put on display. Please email your favorite pics to Photos@mtairycasino.com to showcase at the event.

Here’s your chance to partake in this romantic long-standing Mount Airy tradition and double down on the love in your life.

Overnight and weekend packages, including brunch and dinner options, are also available for the weekend of February 17 (a.k.a. Valentine’s Day Weekend) at MountAiryCasino.com.