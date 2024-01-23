The Trapasso family, who owns and operates Desaki restaurant in the Pocono Mountains, is constructing a new type of hotel for Monroe County that offers high-touch service and a boutique experience.

SWIFTWATER — Service is about to take on a whole new meaning in the Pocono Mountains when The Swiftwater opens. The Swiftwater broke ground on January 5, 2023, with the promise of bringing an unfulfilled desire for a contemporary high touch hotel to the Poconos.

The Trapasso family has owned and operated Desaki restaurant in the Pocono Mountains since 2008. Over the years they saw the need for a new type of hotel in the Poconos which included concierge service and a boutique experience.

Years in the planning, The Swiftwater, will be the culmination of research, experience, and a passion for hospitality.

The new hotel experiences includes Swiftwater Signature Service, a concierge level, a contemporary yet authentic design, six plunge pool suites, a breakfast & cocktail lounge, a indoor/outdoor heated pool, an executive meeting room, and a private garden patio.

The rooms in Swiftwater will be thoughtfully appointed with Frette linens, 65-inch smart TVs, Wi-Fi, double bathroom vanities, sound proofing, and high-pressure showers.

This level of luxury will be new to the Pocono Mountains and the Trapasso family is eager to share their expertise in hospitality with the surrounding areas when the hotel officially opens this year.

“We want our guests to feel that their every need is being met when they stay at The Swiftwater,” says owner Dante Trapasso, “our commitment to exceptional service will be a cornerstone of the hotel.”

Sharing the local businesses that make the Pocono Mountains special is an area they plan to focus on. “We live in a beautiful area with amazing natural amenities and great activities. We plan to help curate experiences for our leisure guests and corporate retreats that highlight our community partners and bring awareness to the beautiful area we call home; the Pocono Mountains,” shared Trapasso.

The Swiftwater is a family-owned estate hotel opening soon in NEPA. This service-oriented hotel revels in its roots of Pocono Mountains beauty while adding its own modern flair. The hotel is accepting bookings for May 1 and beyond.