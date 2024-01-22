The First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre hosts a performance in memory of beloved Esther “Essy” Davidowitz on Sunday, January 28, at 3:00 p.m.

WILKES-BARRE — The First Presbyterian Church Wilkes-Barre hosts a Harp Dedication and Recital in memory of beloved Esther Davidowitz. The event takes place Sunday, January 28, at 3:00 p.m.

Esther or “Essy” was a warm, kind heart with a passion for the arts and advocating for people. Among her many accomplishments, Essy played flute in a klezmer band and learned to play the harp as an adult. This event is not only a celebration of Esther’s life but also a testament to the power of music.

The recital features accomplished musicians Meghan Davis and Alex Keller, who will pay tribute to Esther Davidowitz through their outstanding performance. Meghan sings and plays the harp in the duo while Alex plays cello.

The First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre welcomes all community members to this special event to remember Esther Davidowitz and celebrate her life through music.

The event is free to attend, but donations to the church’s music fund in Esther’s name will be gratefully accepted. A reception following the performance will be held in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

For additional information about the Harp Dedication and Recital on Sunday afternoon, please visit the First Presbyterian Church’s website, www.fpc-wb.org, or contact the church office.

Founded 251 years ago, The First Presbyterian Church Wilkes-Barre has become a cornerstone of the community. The church is committed to fostering a welcoming environment where all can experience the transformative power of faith. Through a variety of ministries and community outreach initiatives, the church lives out its mission of love, service, and discipleship.