979X and Parlor Beverages presented Another Day Dawns at The Ritz Theater on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Another Day Dawns signing fans’ “Finding Peace Through All the Noise” albums after the Scranton show.

SCRANTON — Another Day Dawns headlined The Ritz Theater for the venue’s first concert since its re-opening on Saturday, January 20.

Death Valley Dreams opened the show with support from local rock acts Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen and Look Back Luna. The concert was presented by 979X and Parlor Beverages.

Another Day Dawns celebrated their new album Finding Peace Through All The Noise for the up-and-coming band’s first concert of 2024.

The Ritz Theater was full die-hard fans, as well as new fans seeing the headlining band perform for the first time. With most members hailing from the Lehigh Valley, they also saw plenty of friends and family among the audience.

The crowd was singing along to everything, even to songs off their newest album. ADD also mixed in some old favorites for the long-term fans who’ve been with them since the beginning, crowd-pleasers like “Psycho” off their first album from 2019 or “Forget Me Not” from their Stranger EP from 2020.

I stood next to a long-time fan headbanging the pink beanie right off her head and repeating every word to every song. I was chatting with another fan later who said she told her now-husband that she’d only marry him if they got a dog or if lead singer Dakota Sean played their wedding — and both her dreams came true!

The energy in the room was peak Scranton music scene.

The group was also eager to meet-n-greet fans at their album signing following the show. Nothing but breakdowns and cheering during the show, and nothing but smiles and laughter after.

Another Day Dawns put on a memorable performance that set the precedent for events to come at The Ritz Theater. The night kicked off plenty of entertainment on its way to the revamped and reinvigorated Scranton venue on Wyoming Ave.

Next up, the theater hosts Southside Bandits and Modern Ties on Saturday, January 26 and Emo Night on Friday, February 23. Then on Friday, March 1, they’ve already slotted in big-name rockers, Escape The Fate.