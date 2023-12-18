STROUDSBURG – Swedish rock band, Smash Into Pieces brings their North America Manifest Tour to the Sherman Theater on April 25 with special guests Verse Me.

Embark on a thrilling journey with cinematic rock sensation, SMASH INTO PIECES. Since the release of their acclaimed album, Rise And Shine, the band’s transformed into an internationally renowned brand within the rock community. At the heart of their captivating presence stands the enigmatic leader and apocalyptic drummer, APOC.

Their meteoric rise reached new heights as they conquered the Swedish version of Eurovision, securing a victorious spot to the finals and ultimately claiming a remarkable third place. Their hit single “Six Feet Under” achieved platinum status in Sweden in a mere 12 weeks, while national radio stations embraced its infectious sound.

Now, Smash Into Pieces is ready to immerse you in the next chapter of their epic narrative, building upon their virtual ARCADIA universe with the highly anticipated second episode of the third season.

But their story doesn’t end there. With an electrifying live schedule, captivating appearances on national TV, and this forthcoming North American headline tour — Smash Into Pieces continues to make waves with their unique approach to modern music.

Don’t miss out on the phenomenon that is Smash Into Pieces. Join the journey, feel the energy, and witness the power of their music as they redefine boundaries of cinematic rock. Get ready to be swept away by their magnetic performances and become part of their ever-growing global community.

For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call their Box Office at 570-420-2808. For the concert on Thursday, April 25, the doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.