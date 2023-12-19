Into The Spin performs live at New Year’s Eve Starry Night Celebration on December 31 inside Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono.

MOUNT POCONO – Mount Airy Casino Resort wraps up 2023 with a memorable occasion at the New Year’s Eve Starry Night Celebration Sunday, December 31, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the resort’s Event Center.

Before the clock strikes midnight, party with famed local band – Into the Spin – along with the dancing tunes of DJ Mike Walton. Into the Spin performs all your modern and classic pop, rock, and soul favorites.

The NYE festivities also include a photo booth, balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.

General admission tickets start at $35, with VIP upgrades available. Reservations can be made at www.Mountairycasino.com.

Mount Airy Casino Resort is Pennsylvania’s first AAA Four Diamond-rated casino and one of USA Today’s Top 10 Casino Hotels in the country. This premier, adults-only escape in the Poconos offers plenty of space to eat, drink, play, and stay.

Sip some bubbly and ring in 2024 at the New Year’s Eve Starry Night Celebration at Mount Airy.