Moxie Events presents The Magic of Motown at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Let The Magic of Motown take you back to the peak of soul and R&B music; costumes, dancing, singing, and all.

WILKES-BARRE – The Magic of Motown arrives at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of soulful music and nostalgic entertainment.

The Magic of Motown is a group of 15 power vocalists backed by a six-piece band delivering all the hits from: The Temptations, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin etc. With the costuming and choreography, you will be transported straight back to Motown.

Ticket prices start at $53.00 plus fees and go on to the public on Friday, December 22 at 10:00 a.m. The Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office (by phone or in person) during regular business hours.

Travel back to the hey-day of Motown with all the perfect harmonies, fabulous costumes, and entrancing choreography of the era when this show comes to Wilkes-Barre in spring 2024.

The Magic of Motown is presented by Moxie Events. The doors will open at 6:30 on April 6 and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

