Let The Magic of Motown take you back to the peak of soul and R&B music; costumes, dancing, singing, and all.

WILKES-BARRE – The Magic of Motown arrives at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of soulful music and nostalgic entertainment.

The Magic of Motown is a group of 15 power vocalists backed by a six-piece band delivering all the hits from: The Temptations, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin etc. With the costuming and choreography, you will be transported straight back to Motown.

Ticket prices start at $53.00 plus fees and go on to the public on Friday, December 22 at 10:00 a.m. The Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office (by phone or in person) during regular business hours.

Travel back to the hey-day of Motown with all the perfect harmonies, fabulous costumes, and entrancing choreography of the era when this show comes to Wilkes-Barre in spring 2024.

The Magic of Motown is presented by Moxie Events. The doors will open at 6:30 on April 6 and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m.