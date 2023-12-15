Jeff Plate says he and Trans-Siberian Orchestra set out to top themselves every year by putting on a bigger and better Christmas concert than ever before.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s concerts have become holiday tradition for NEPA over the 23 years that they’ve been taking their spectacular tour to Wilkes-Barre.

Jeff Plate, founding drummer of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, chats with The Weekender ahead of the larger-than-life Christmas rock opera group’s 2023 show at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

WILKES-BARRE — Trans-Siberian Orchestra takes the stage once again at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Thursday, December 21. This holiday season, they present “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This spectacular Christmas music celebration has been a seasonal mainstay in NEPA since the group’s start. Over the 23 years that Trans-Siberian Orchestra has been coming to Wilkes-Barre, they’ve leveled up in theater capacity. They started out by playing the F.M. Kirby Center and have since moved up to two shows at the larger Mohegan Sun Arena.

“After all these years we’ve become tradition here,” said Jeff Plate, founding member and drummer of TSO.

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” is a story, once aired as a television special, that Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing back to new life. They’ve performed this story several times before, but as always, the group will tell the tale with a fresh perspective.

“Every year we perform with TSO it is a different show, regardless of what story we’re presenting — regardless of if we’re even presenting the same story in a row,” said Jeff Plate.

Plate said they also feel the need to top themselves year after year. Each season, Trans-Siberian Orchestra changes up their intro, adds new music, and incorporates songs they’ve never played before. Even if you’ve been attending TSO concerts for 20 consecutive tours, you know you never get quite the same experience twice.

Jeff Plate has been drumming with Trans-Siberian Orchestra since the beginning! His relationship with Paul O’Neill, the late composer and lyricist behind TSO, began in 1994 with a band he was in called Savatage. The following year, Savatage produced “Midnight Christmas Eve” and it became an instant holiday hit. This production laid the framework for what would become the epic Trans-Siberian Orchestra — which had always been O’Neill’s true dream.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra released their debut rock opera album, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” in 1996 and it was a big success. Next, they debuted the “Christmas Attic” story and that was just as well-received. In 1999, Trans-Siberian Orchestra took their production in front of a live audience and quickly became the gigantic touring entity we know today.

“When we started touring in 1999, it was seven shows and that was just a test run. The first show was at the Tower Theater in Philly. The following year we started our tour at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre,” said Plate. “Those small run of years were very successful. We went from playing seven shows in 1999 to 70 shows in the year 2000.”

Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s founding lineup was made up of band members from Savatage, then they filled all the roles in the cast from there. Due to the rapid success of those first years, Paul O’Neill split the cast in two and created a West Coast group and a East Coast group. TSO has been touring the country every holiday season since!

“It changed a lot from there,” said Plate. “Needless to say, the popularity of TSO grew year to year. And Paul O’Neill spared no expense making the show as incredible as he could.”

By 2005, TSO was playing major arenas twice a day — often selling out both shows. Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s production has only gotten more extravagant and mind-blowing, both on and off the stage. At this point, the group has been seen live by well over a million people.

Now, going on three decades of touring, there are new generations coming out to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra during Christmastime. Mainly through word of mouth, the audience for TSO has kept growing since their debut. Those who attended as kids now bring their own kids to become a part of the annual tradition.

“This was Paul’s vision. It was a show that included all different genres but also for all different ages and groups,” said Plate. “This is why this thing has grown so much over the years.”

The people they connect with have always been in forefront for everything Paul O’Neill and Trans-Siberian Orchestra have accomplished. Plate said O’Neill wrote lyrics and music that bring real meaning to everybody in the crowd. Also, someone is always missing from the family dinner table so the holiday season is also a time of remembering.

“Christmas is a time that’s very special,” said Plate. “It’s all about love, redemption. reconnecting with your family and realizing how important family is.”

“This has become my career; I’ve been a part of this since the first note. This is my life. Of course, I miss being at home for the holidays, I think everybody does to an extent. But, what we’ve been able to bring to so many people while we’re out on the road is just as special and important,” said Jeff Plate.

Plate said his family is always onboard and supports him all along the way. Although he’ll admit he took full advantage of that one touring year off for COVID, he couldn’t shake the feeling that something was missing. He knew he should be out on the road spreading holiday joy to others.

“We’re doing something special for a lot of people and that’s rewarding for everybody. The main thing is we’re involved in something that has so much positive energy,” said Plate.

Having been there from the beginning, Plate knows just how much work and how much risk was involved in this project. He says they’re all proud to be reaping the rewards of Paul O’ Neill’s innovative vision and ensuring his legacy lives on.

“This is something I dreamed of doing since I was a kid,” said Jeff Plate.

He saw musicians playing on television and realized he wanted to do that. He wanted to be out on stage performing for the masses. He remembers seeing those enormous venues from the audience when he was young, so now it’s surreal that he’s gotten the opportunity to grace those very same stages. It’s all come full circle.

Plate said he and all the members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra have nothing but love, support, and respect for composer Paul O Neill. His dream to spread holiday cheer through rockin’ Christmas music became a huge success for everyone involved. O’Neill’s central goal was to make everybody happy — and he’s certainly accomplished that!

In addition to touring the country as drummer with TSO, Jeff Plate also has his own project called AltaReign that just released new album, “Upon a Horizon.” Follow along with him at Jeff Plate Music and watch in astonishment as he tears down the house, front and center, at the upcoming concert.

