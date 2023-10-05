Scranton Comedy Club presents Rich Vos at the Holiday Inn in Dunmore with Katie Blunt as the feature-act and Kevin Lepka as your host.

DUNMORE — Legendary Stand-up Comedian Rich Vos returns to NEPA on Saturday, October 21, to perform live at Scranton Comedy Club, located in the Holiday Inn in Dunmore.

Rich Vos comes to us fresh off of the Bert Kreischer Fully Loaded Comedy Fest Tour, which stopped at PNC Field in Moosic earlier this year. Vos also just finished filming a brand new Half Hour Special for Gas Digital Network.

The show on October 21 starts at 8:00 p.m. with the doors opening at 7:00 p.m. Food and drinks will be served by The Bistro Bar & Restaurant in the hotel before and during the show.

Tickets can be bought in advance online at oct21vos.eventbrite.com with plenty of options for you and your party. You can choose $25 VIP seat close to the stage, two for $20 (limited quantity), $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Special group rates also available and students can get in for $5 with a valid college ID!

If you want to get really crazy with comedy and make a night of it, you can also pick the $125 Comedy Chill Package that includes two show tickets, a hotel room for two, and breakfast for two.

Rich Vos is an American comedian and actor with over 100 television appearances, including four Comedy Central Specials as well as HBO, Showtime, and Starz appearances. He produced and starred in an award-winning comedy movie “Women Aren’t Funny” alongside Bonnie McFarlane, Chris Rock, Rosie O’Donell and many more.

Vos is a two-time Academy Awards writer, a regular on Sirius XM radio and the co-host of the hit podcast, “My Wife Hates Me.” He also appeared on WTF with Marc Maron and and The Joe Rogan Experience podcast twice. He’s been sober for over 32 years and good at golf for 20.

Also performing is feature act Katie Blunt from New York City who produces the family-friendly Milk And Cookies Shows at West Side Comedy Club in Manhattan. Blunt was a finalist in the LA Comedy Festival, New York Queer Comedy Festival, and Laughs After Dark Festival and also performed at Skankfest and Mobfest.

Scranton native and owner of Scranton Comedy Club, Kevin Lepka, will host the comedy night at the Dunmore hotel. Lepka has entertained audiences internationally and was featured in Spotlight Magazine. He’s performed with Gilbert Gottfried, Pete Davidson, Andrew Schulz and many more popular comedians.

It’s sure to be an evening full of laughter and fun. Scranton Comedy Club presents monthly stand-up shows for the greater Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area. You can keep up all future show dates by visiting scrantoncomedyclub.com.