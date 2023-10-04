This weekend from Wilkes-Barre to Stroudsburg, you can see Keanu Reeves play bass with his reunited trio, enjoy the vibes at Dalton’s Wine & Arts Festival, and sip cider to all the acts at Lakeland Orchard.
All this and a whole lot more on our weekly #LiveMusicList list below. Always in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: The day after the release of their first new album in over 20 years, alt-rock band Dogstar arrives Saturday, October 7, to the Sherman Theater for their “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees” tour.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Dalton’s 4th Annual Wine & Arts Festival
Solo Guitarist Benjamin Ely
SAT, OCT 7, 12:00 P.M.
–
Cole Street Band
SAT, OCT 7, 2:00 P.M.
Montage Mountain
Mike Elward @ Locals Only Project Fall Festival
SAT, OCT 7, 5:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s IRC
Satisfaction – International Rolling Stones Tribute
THURS, OCT 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Wild Side – Motley Crue Tribute
FRI, OCT 6, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Mesos with Willrow Hood, Tedd Hazard, and 40 Watt
SAT, OCT 7, 9:00 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Fuzzy Park Band
FRI, OCT 6, 6:30 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, OCT 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nick Mich
SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.
Mutant Brewing
Fiddle Tamers
FRI, OCT 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Black Tie Stereo @ Local Round Up Afterparty
SAT, OCT 7, 8:00 P.M.
Lakeland Orchard
Whiskey N’ Woods
FRI, OCT 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Hometown Boyz
SAT, OCT 7, 1:00 P.M.
–
Melissa Krahnke
SAT, OCT 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Fabulous 45’s
SUN, OCT 8, 1:00 P.M.
The Mines
DJ Venom X @ All College Mizer
THURS, OCT 5, 9:00 P.M.
The Theater at North
Best Friends Girl
SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.
Jam Room Brewing Company
Adam McKinley
FRI, OCT 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dan Engvaldsen
SUN, OCT 8, 2:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Vince Saracino
FRI, OCT 6, TBD
–
Muzik Box
SAT, OCT 7, TBD
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Whiskey N’ Woods Trio
SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Dogstar @ Sherman Theater
SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Leighann & Company Duo @ Breakers
FRI, OCT 6, 8:30 P.M.
–
Deuce Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, OCT 6, 9:30 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers
SAT, OCT 7, 8:30 P.M.
–
Cellar Sessions @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, OCT 7, 9:30 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Ian and Nigel
FRI, OCT 6, 6:30 P.M.
–
Paul Young Duo
SAT, OCT 7, 6:30 P.M.
River Street Jazz Cafe
Uncle Jake and the 18 Wheel Gang
SAT, OCT 7, 9:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Nyke Van Wyk and friends
FRI, OCT 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
70’s Flashback
SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
JT Horne @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, OCT 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sol Katana @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, OCT 7, 2:00 P.M.
–
Lake Orchards @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, OCT 8, 2:00 P.M.
–
Sixteen Candles Duo @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, OCT 8, 6:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Jim Carro
FRI, OCT 6, 6:30 P.M.
–
Hichin Cricket
SAT, OCT 7, 6:30 P.M.
–
Blues Jam with Teddy Young
SUN, OCT 8, 3:30 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, OCT 5, 6:00 P.M.
–
D-West Trio
FRI, OCT 6, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Danny Ambruster
THURS, OCT 5, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jeanne & Gary
FRI, OCT 6, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Stingray
FRI, OCT 6, 8:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Kevin Vest
FRI, OCT 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Jonny D
SAT, OCT 7, 8:00 P.M.
VFW Post 25
Shorty Long and the Jersey Horns
FRI, OCT 6, 6:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
McGeehan Duo
FRI, OCT 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler
SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Estella Sweet @ Drag Brunch
SUN, OCT 8, 11:30 A.M.
–
Johnny Lit
SUN, OCT 8, 3:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Justin Bravo & The Kind
SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Shane Fabiani
THURS, OCT 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Boastfuls
FRI, OCT 6, 9:00 P.M.
–
Jerry Duty
SAT, OCT 7, 9:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Bev & Dan Duo
FRI, OCT 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Two Taboo
SAT, OCT 7, 6:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Troy Rusnack
FRI, OCT 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
Pocono Duo
SAT, OCT 7, 8:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
End of the Line – A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band
FRI, OCT 6, 8:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
HeyNah Indie Dance Party @ Streamside
FRI, OCT 6, TBD
–
Bosco & The Storm @ Streamside
SAT, OCT 7 TBD
1905 Tavern
The SeaJays
SAT, OCT 7, 8:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
We The Living
FRI, OCT 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
SRB Trio
SAT, OCT 7, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.