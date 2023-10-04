This weekend from Wilkes-Barre to Stroudsburg, you can see Keanu Reeves play bass with his reunited trio, enjoy the vibes at Dalton’s Wine & Arts Festival, and sip cider to all the acts at Lakeland Orchard.

All this and a whole lot more on our weekly #LiveMusicList list below. Always in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: The day after the release of their first new album in over 20 years, alt-rock band Dogstar arrives Saturday, October 7, to the Sherman Theater for their “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees” tour.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Dalton’s 4th Annual Wine & Arts Festival

Solo Guitarist Benjamin Ely

SAT, OCT 7, 12:00 P.M.

–

Cole Street Band

SAT, OCT 7, 2:00 P.M.

Montage Mountain

Mike Elward @ Locals Only Project Fall Festival

SAT, OCT 7, 5:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s IRC

Satisfaction – International Rolling Stones Tribute

THURS, OCT 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Wild Side – Motley Crue Tribute

FRI, OCT 6, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Mesos with Willrow Hood, Tedd Hazard, and 40 Watt

SAT, OCT 7, 9:00 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, OCT 6, 6:30 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, OCT 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nick Mich

SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.

Mutant Brewing

Fiddle Tamers

FRI, OCT 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo @ Local Round Up Afterparty

SAT, OCT 7, 8:00 P.M.

Lakeland Orchard

Whiskey N’ Woods

FRI, OCT 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Hometown Boyz

SAT, OCT 7, 1:00 P.M.

–

Melissa Krahnke

SAT, OCT 7, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Fabulous 45’s

SUN, OCT 8, 1:00 P.M.

The Mines

DJ Venom X @ All College Mizer

THURS, OCT 5, 9:00 P.M.

The Theater at North

Best Friends Girl

SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.

Jam Room Brewing Company

Adam McKinley

FRI, OCT 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dan Engvaldsen

SUN, OCT 8, 2:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Vince Saracino

FRI, OCT 6, TBD

–

Muzik Box

SAT, OCT 7, TBD

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Whiskey N’ Woods Trio

SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Dogstar @ Sherman Theater

SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Leighann & Company Duo @ Breakers

FRI, OCT 6, 8:30 P.M.

–

Deuce Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, OCT 6, 9:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers

SAT, OCT 7, 8:30 P.M.

–

Cellar Sessions @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, OCT 7, 9:30 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Ian and Nigel

FRI, OCT 6, 6:30 P.M.

–

Paul Young Duo

SAT, OCT 7, 6:30 P.M.

River Street Jazz Cafe

Uncle Jake and the 18 Wheel Gang

SAT, OCT 7, 9:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Nyke Van Wyk and friends

FRI, OCT 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

70’s Flashback

SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

JT Horne @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, OCT 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sol Katana @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, OCT 7, 2:00 P.M.

–

Lake Orchards @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mark Hannig @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, OCT 8, 2:00 P.M.

–

Sixteen Candles Duo @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, OCT 8, 6:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Jim Carro

FRI, OCT 6, 6:30 P.M.

–

Hichin Cricket

SAT, OCT 7, 6:30 P.M.

–

Blues Jam with Teddy Young

SUN, OCT 8, 3:30 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, OCT 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

D-West Trio

FRI, OCT 6, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Danny Ambruster

THURS, OCT 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jeanne & Gary

FRI, OCT 6, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Stingray

FRI, OCT 6, 8:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Kevin Vest

FRI, OCT 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jonny D

SAT, OCT 7, 8:00 P.M.

VFW Post 25

Shorty Long and the Jersey Horns

FRI, OCT 6, 6:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

McGeehan Duo

FRI, OCT 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler

SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.

–

Estella Sweet @ Drag Brunch

SUN, OCT 8, 11:30 A.M.

–

Johnny Lit

SUN, OCT 8, 3:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Justin Bravo & The Kind

SAT, OCT 7, 7:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Shane Fabiani

THURS, OCT 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

FRI, OCT 6, 9:00 P.M.

–

Jerry Duty

SAT, OCT 7, 9:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Bev & Dan Duo

FRI, OCT 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Two Taboo

SAT, OCT 7, 6:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Troy Rusnack

FRI, OCT 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

Pocono Duo

SAT, OCT 7, 8:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

End of the Line – A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band

FRI, OCT 6, 8:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

HeyNah Indie Dance Party @ Streamside

FRI, OCT 6, TBD

–

Bosco & The Storm @ Streamside

SAT, OCT 7 TBD

1905 Tavern

The SeaJays

SAT, OCT 7, 8:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

We The Living

FRI, OCT 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

SRB Trio

SAT, OCT 7, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.