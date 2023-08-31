WILKES-BARRE – Encore, encore! Due to popular demand, NEPA’s favorite outdoor concert series, Party on the Patio, has been extended for an additional week.

Mohegan Pennsylvania wasn’t quite ready to let the summer fun end just yet and added a 17th week to Party on the Patio. Classic Skynyrd Live, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, to perform free show on Thursday, September 21.

Classic Skynyrd Live is set to bring the best of Lynyrd Skynyrd to the outdoor concert venue at Mohegan Pennsylvania on the last Thursday on the summer season. Delicious bites will be provided by Ray’s Porketta. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover for this special added Party on the Patio event.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was the band that defined Southern Rock in the 1970’s and built a fan base that continues to grow today. Classic Skynyrd Live, performed by Southern Steel, pays tribute to this iconic band and the music that continues to be loved by generation after generation of fans.

This show delivers an unrivaled level of energy, generating standing ovations and calls for encores time after time. Classic Skynyrd Live performs all the fan favorites, including “Free Bird”, “Simple Man”, “That Smell”, “Sweet Home Alabama”, “Gimme Three Steps”, “Call Me the Breeze”, “I Know a Little” and so many more.

Guests who are looking for an afterparty can join Chasing Ashlee at The Hive Taphouse for the best in Rock from the 70s to now, or wind down by a hand-built fire pit at Embers Terrace. The official host of Party on the Patio, DJ Tommy from The River 105 & 103.5, will also be spinning Top 40 hits at the After the Patio Party at Breakers.

For more information about entertainment at Mohegan Pennsylvania, visit moheganpa.com. All guests must be 21+ to attend Party on the Patio.