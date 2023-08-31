This Camp Punksylvania’s third summer and the punk rock celebration has grown larger every year.

Experience late night Camp Punksylvania at the Fire Stage in Camper’s Cove where you can find folk punk and cozy sing-a-longs.

SCRANTON — Camp Punksylvania kicks off Friday, September 1, at Circle Drive-In and celebrates punk rock music through Labor Day weekend.

Punk rockers gather from far and wide to experience 50+ bands over three days of camping, activities, vendors, and fun. This Camp Punksylvania’s third year and it’s quickly turned into a late summer tradition.

What started as a backyard BBQ among friends turned into an annual music and camping festival that attracts punk rock fans from across the beloved genre to the Scranton area. It’s been growing every year since the event was founded by Riot Squad Media.

Riot Squad Media is a female-owned company and punk rock collective led by Laura Ratcliffe, Terry Smith, and Veronica De Hart that specializes in booking, media, and production. They’re proud of the uplifting music celebration they’ve built and — it’s all about the people.

“This is the festival where you can go and just be yourself, which is really what we’re all about. We want to make sure it’s a safe space for everybody in our community,” said Veronica De Hart, Director of Hospitality at Riot Squad Media.

Camp Punksylvania is committed to putting on a women-friendly, family-friendly, and altogether people-friendly production. De Hart said a lot goes into every choice they make at the festival and a lot of their acts are female-dominated.

“We also look into the backgrounds a little bit and make sure the people we are booking are really badass human beings in all ways,” said De Hart. “It’s a safe space for everybody to be really able to let go and be themselves.”

De Hart says some of the top bands she’s excited for are The Suicide Machines, Tsunami Bomb, and The Dollyrots. These are all bands she’s been listening to for years and has come to adore them both as musicians and as people. Punk rock has played a major role in De Hart’s life and drove her to get involved with the scene around 2021.

Outside the headliners, De Hart said she’s always excited to see what they call their “Riot Squad Bands,” which are all the bands that Riot Squad Media’s staff also play in themselves! Those bands include The WhatNows?!, Fat Chance, Working Class Stiffs and others. So, clearly it’s all a labor of love for Riot Squad Media.

“Oh, it’s is a whole vibe!” said Veronica De Hart. “If I had to describe it I’d say summer camp family reunion.”

Across three stages, Camp Punksylvania showcases not only the well-known punk rock bands, but also the local and up-and-coming bands too. “We want them to be able to get in front of the crowd,” said De Hart. “We want to make sure we’re supporting the community in every way possible”

The Sampler Stage is a new feature of Camp Punksylvania for 2023. Between main stage sets, there will be smaller acts performing for ten-minute shows to keep the audience entertained throughout the festival.

But, it’s The Fire Stage that’s De Hart’s personal favorite part of the Punksylvania weekend which is also included with all tickets. This stage is set in Camper’s Cove in the middle of the woods with a big bonfire in the center. This is where guests will gather and make friends late night while listening to folk punk and roasting marshmallows.

In addition to the killer music, attendees can also shop, eat, and explore. Skullyland is basically the alternative carnival of your dreams. Haven’t you always wanted to ride the Ferris wheel to face-melting vocals? Enjoy carnival faire such as funnel cakes, the merry-go-round, balloon-popping, and more! There are plenty of options.

Veronica De Hart said support from the community has been mind-boggling, both locally and within the genre.

Camp Punksylvania included many local vendors throughout the festival, as well as many punk-themed vendors at their abundant Misfits Market. Visitors of Circle Drive-In’s Sunday Giant Flea Fair will also have a chance to check out Misfits Market.

“Camp Punksylvania is not just for people that are hardcore punk rock fans that go to every show. It’s a place where everybody can come, hang out, discover merch and listen to bands they haven’t heard before, ”said De Hart.

This is the most punk rock summer camp you’ll ever sleepaway at. Learn more about Camp Punksylvania and purchase a variety of ticket options here on their website. Oh, and this is a festival where you’re allowed to wear your spikes.

All ages are welcome at Camp Punksylvania. Gates open at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, with the music beginning at 4:15 p.m. The music concludes late night on Sunday, September 3, with campers expected to depart by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 4.