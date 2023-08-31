WILKES-BARRE – Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8, the Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Pennsylvania hosts A Golden Girls Mystery: The Halloween Caper. This spine-chilling event allows the audience to become a part of a 90-minute murder mystery.

The Golden Girls are at it again! Miami’s Fab Four are planning their annual Halloween Shindig, and the goblins and ghouls have all come out to play. As Rose dresses the room in traditional St. Olaf Halloween decorations and Blanche dons her cat ears, Dorothy eagerly anticipates a surprise guest…but the surprise might be on her when things don’t work out the way she hoped and Sophia shows us her Psycho side. In the end…thank you for being a fiend!

Guests play detective at this special event and are tasked with following clues, interrogating suspects and more. Once the performance begins, guests become part of the show as they try to solve the mystery.

There will be several opportunities to take selfies with the characters (and a race to see who can get them all first), as well as hidden clues for you to find. You can also get your mugshot taken!

The show on October 7 starts at 8:00 p.m. and the show on October 8 starts at 2:00 p.m., with doors opening 30 minutes before the start of each show. Tickets are on-sale now for $35, and available for purchase online through Without A Cue Productions. Tickets will not be available for purchase at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

This fun-filled event will not serve dinner, but cocktails and other drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, guests can visit WithOutaCue.com.

A Golden Girls Mystery: The Halloween Caper is an event recommended for guests ages 13 and up. Please note, most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania, including the hotel, are restricted to ages 21 years and older. All minors attending the show must enter through the hotel entrance, proceed directly to the event and be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older at all times.