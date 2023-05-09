JIM THORPE — Penn’s Peak announces their Summer Deck Parties outdoor concert series, featuring music from some of your favorite acts. Enjoy live music, great food, and refreshing drinks all summer at this popular music venue.

The entertainment kicks off Thursday, June 1, with special show dates on the deck scheduled until Friday, September 1. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for each date, with live performances from from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. There is no cover and the show will go on, rain or shine, all summer long.

Artists on the lineup include bands straight outta the Lehigh Valley, tributes to some of your favorite jams, and a little something for everybody at 2023 Summer Deck Parties.

Thursday, June 1st – The Keystone Groove

Classic funk/rock band performing classic tunes from the Grateful Dead to The Beach Boys.

Thursday, June 8th – Ostrich Hat

Upbeat, fun songs from every genre of popular music.

Saturday, June 17th – Sapphire

An entertaining 4-piece female fronted 80’s tribute band based out of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Thursday, June 29th – Hunkajunk

Seasoned professionals playing select retro hits, modern classics, and original jams.

Friday, June 30th – Who Knows Band

Diverse set list features folk, blues, classic rock, southern rock, pop and rhythm & blues.

Saturday, July 1st – Becky & The Beasts

Jim Thorpe band with a talented female vocalist (Jefferson Airplane, The Pretenders, Sheryl Crow).

Thursday, July 13th – Mystery City

Popular classic rock tribute band featuring solid musicianship.

Thursday, July 20th – Shellshocked Churchills

Rock cover band playing songs from the 70’s to the present (Tom Petty, Allman Brothers).

Friday, August 4th – TimeWhys

Performing authentic 60’s & 70’s classics.

Thursday, August 10th – Band of Brothers

Solid, timeless classic rock.

Friday, August 11th – The Large Flowerheads

Groovy 60’s music including the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Tom Jones & more.

Thursday, August 24th – Sienna & Suns

Power rock/jam trio featuring Sienna McGeehan on guitar & vocals.

Friday, September 1st – South Penn Dixie

Bethlehem based band performing modern country music with a rock edge.