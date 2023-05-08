WILKES-BARRE — The Osterhout Free Library announces their “Sips Among the Stacks” event happening Tuesday, May 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Osterhout at 71 S Franklin St.

The Osterhout Board of Directors is pleased to honor Gus Genetti with the Evergreen Award and announces the Bartoli Family as Chairpersons of the Annual Campaign. About 75 individuals from the community are expected to attend.

This event serves as a kick-off to the upcoming Annual Gala. On Friday, September 8, the Osterhout Free Library hosts the OSTERHOUT EXPRESS Gala and Auction at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre. The Gala will also include an online auction and cash raffle. Highlighting this year’s Gala will be the Osterhout’s Evergreen Honoree, Gus Genetti.

For more information on the upcoming OSTERHOUT EXPRESS Gala and Auction, or if you would like to sponsor, please contact Michelle Riley at mriley@luzernelibraries.org or visit www.osterhout.info.