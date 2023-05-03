WILKES-BARRE —Beatles cover band, “1964 The Tribute” at The F.M. Kirby Center is presented by Micki McBozzer Productions LLC (Edd Raineri) on Saturday, June 10.

“1964” focuses on the quintessential moment in history when The Beatles actively played in front of a live audience.

The Beatles toured the world in the mid 60s, but now only a precious few remain who actually saw them perform LIVE; who actually felt the “mania” that brought the band to world acclaim. 1964 meticulously re-creates the “Magic” of those live Beatles’ performances with artful precision and unerring accuracy.

For those who never saw The Beatles in person and always wanted to know what it must have been like…this is as close as anyone could get to…feeling that MAGIC! 1964 is hailed by critics and fans alike as the most authentic and endearing Beatles tribute…what has earned them the distinction from Rolling Stone magazine as the “best Beatles tribute on earth”.

1964 recreates an early 60s live Beatles concert with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter with an accuracy that is unmatched. The group has played sold out shows at Carnegie Hall and Red Rocks Amphitheater.

Mark Benson (John Lennon and co-founder of the group) states, “We had no idea when we first started out, that it would lead to performing at some of the venues that The Beatles played, like Carnegie Hall, Red Rocks, Shea Stadium and The Cavern in Liverpool, England. We get so much positive energy back from our audiences, it reassures us that for now, we are where we are supposed to be.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices $39.50, $49.50, and $55.50 + fees are on sale at The Kirby Box Office; charge by phone at 570-826-1100 or go to kirbycenter.org. (“1964” The Tribute is not endorsed by or an affiliate with Apple Corps, Ltd.)