“This year’s festival honors these special relationships and developments and robustly salutes the zeal, valor and dedication of the Ukrainian people.” - Tryzub

Enjoy Ukrainian food, music, art, and entertainment at 2023’s Ukrainian Folk Festival this summer in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

HORSHAM — The Ukrainian Folk Festival 2023 takes place at the Ukrainian American Sport Center on Sunday, August 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

This will be a dazzling day of Ukrainian folk music, dance, foods and arts and crafts to celebrate the 32nd Anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence. Excite the senses with an array of wonderful colors sounds and flavor.

Experience the vibrant, enduring culture of a people that fights for freedom! Breathtaking, exhilarating, spirited, soulful, enchanting, and intriguing — modest words which describe, but by no means capture the essence of Ukrainian folk art, music, and dance.

From the rich color and deep symbolism of the delicate “pysanka” (Ukrainian Easter Egg) to the thunderous, power, rhythm and strength of “HOPAK”, every brilliant “Kolomiyka” (polka) to soulful folk song…experience the Ukrainian Folk Festival 2023, celebrating the anniversary of their homeland’s independence!

Enjoy traditional Ukrainian foods and baked goods, BBQ pit, standard picnic fare, vendors’ grove, Ukrainian arts and crafts displays, cool refreshments, live reenactments from Ukrainian history and Ukrainian hospitality.

Celebrate liberty at “A Resplendent Outdoor Summer Concert” from 1:30 to 4:30 pm, marking Ukraine’s independence, the unity of her people, their gallant struggle for freedom, prosperity, and dignity. The artists (dance troupes, musicians, singers and ensembles that have performed previously) have created a dynamic, collaborative program that is sure to delight.

Featured Performers:

IRYNA LONCHYNA — Ukrainian Superstar Singer-Songwriter

VOLOSHKY — Ukrainian Dance Ensemble

CARPATHIA — Folk Dance Ensemble

YULIYA STUPEN — Singer

INNESA TYMOCHKO DEKAJLO — Violinist

FERKO MUMMERS STRING BAND

ARIANA LEM JOY TRIO

VOX ETHNIKA BAND

Banner of Jasna Gora and the St. Michael’s Kozaks (Living Exhibitors of Ukrainian History)

Following the summer concert and show will be Orchestra Music by live band, VOX ETHNIKA BAND from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. They play Ukrainian, East European, traditional, ballroom, rock and modern music.

Admission is open to the general public with tickets at the gate only for $15.00 each, with $2.00 of each paid admission donated to Humanitarian Relief of Victims of War in Ukraine. Kids under 15 are free and parking is also free.

Learn more at https://tryzub.org/festival2023.