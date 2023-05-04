It’s Cinco de Mayo weekend and there’s plenty to do and see music-wise and then some! Here’s what’s happening across Northeastern Pennsylvania from Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 7, in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Kris & The Trainwrecks plays May 5 at Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Hive Taphouse…but if you miss them Friday, don’t worry! They also perform Saturday night, May 6 at the VSpot.
by: Gabrielle Lang
ShawneeCraft Taproom
RCA @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, MAY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Blue Shirt Band @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MAY 6, 2:00 P.M.
–
Acoustic Groove @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, MAY 7, 2:00 P.M.
The Mines
DJ Venom X @ Drinko De Mayo
THURS, MAY 4, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Venom X @ Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Party
FRI, MAY 5, 9:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Joe Nardone presents: Oh What a Night of 60’s Rock ‘N’ Roll
SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Serene Green
FRI, MAY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
First Saturday of the Month with Roy Williams
SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.
Indian Lake Spirits
Gone Crazy
SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.
Scranton Cultural Center
Studio Two – The Beatles Tribute
SAT, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, MAY 4, 6:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
FRI, MAY 5, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Elvis w/ Leigh Joel Fierman
FRI, MAY 5, 6:00 P.M.
–
20lb Head
SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Frank Marcinckowski
THURS, MAY 4, 8:00 P.M.
–
Y2Kids – 2000s Party
FRI, MAY 5, 9:00 P.M.
–
Kris & The Trainwrecks
SAT, MAY 6, 9:00 P.M.
Boulder View Tavern
Brian Roder
THURS, MAY 4, 6:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado
FRI, MAY 5, 6:00 P.M.
–
Seize Fire
SAT, MAY 6, 6:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Boots & Bangs
FRI, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Blue Morning – Foreigner Tribute Band
SAT, MAY 6, 9:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing
Sperazza Duo
FRI, MAY 5, 6:30 P.M.
–
Shameless Duo
SAT, MAY 6, 6:30 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Jeff Lewis
THURS, MAY 4, 6:00 P.M.
–
QBall Band
FRI, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Quake
SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Down the Rabbit Hole Rave
FRI, MAY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Diavolo Booking & Rose Amp Records Present: Mercy Gang, Lucas Hex, Christ Chopper
SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Mostly Grateful
FRI, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Soule Monde
SAT, MAY 6, 6:00 P.M.
Gin’s Tavern
Du Jour
SAT, MAY 5, 8:30 P.M.
The Woodlands
DJ Image @ Club Evolution
SAT, MAY 6, 9:00 P.M.
–
Smooth Like Clyde @ The Executive Lounge
SAT, MAY 6, 9:30 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Ken Norton
THURS, MAY 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Better Than Bad @ Cinco de Cheapshots
FRI, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Realign
SAT, MAY 6, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Wanabees
SUN, MAY 7, 5:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Ken Norton @ Embers Terrace at The Hive
FRI, MAY 5, 6:00 P.M.
–
Leighann @ Company @ Breaks
FRI, MAY 5, 8:30 P.M.
–
Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, MAY 5, 9:30 P.M.
–
Dynamic Duo @ Embers Terrace
SAT, MAY 6, 6:00 P.M.
–
Down by 5 @ Breakers
SAT, MAY 6, 8:30 P.M.
–
Screaming Broccoli @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MAY 6, 9:30 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Michael Lloret
FRI, MAY 5 8:00 P.M.
–
Aaron Joseph
SAT, MAY 6, 8:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Jon Dressler
SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.
The Sherman Theater
The Spill Canvas w/ The Color Fred, Don’t Panic, Magus
FRI, MAY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Cody Templeton Band @ The Sherman Showcase (Sold Out)
FRI, MAY 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Pink Talking Fish – A Fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish
SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Cass and the Bailout Crew with Special Guest Stacy Gabel @ The Sherman Showcase
SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Doyle
SUN, MAY 7, 6:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Randy Houser
FRI, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Get The Led Out (Sold Out)
SAT, MAY 6, 8:00 P.M.
Litzy’s Lounge
Big Break Presents: Alex Stanilla & Running in Flip-Flops
FRI, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.