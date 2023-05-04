It’s Cinco de Mayo weekend and there’s plenty to do and see music-wise and then some! Here’s what’s happening across Northeastern Pennsylvania from Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 7, in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Kris & The Trainwrecks plays May 5 at Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Hive Taphouse…but if you miss them Friday, don’t worry! They also perform Saturday night, May 6 at the VSpot.

by: Gabrielle Lang

ShawneeCraft Taproom

RCA @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, MAY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Blue Shirt Band @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MAY 6, 2:00 P.M.

–

Acoustic Groove @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, MAY 7, 2:00 P.M.

The Mines

DJ Venom X @ Drinko De Mayo

THURS, MAY 4, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Venom X @ Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Party

FRI, MAY 5, 9:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Joe Nardone presents: Oh What a Night of 60’s Rock ‘N’ Roll

SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Serene Green

FRI, MAY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

First Saturday of the Month with Roy Williams

SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.

Indian Lake Spirits

Gone Crazy

SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.

Scranton Cultural Center

Studio Two – The Beatles Tribute

SAT, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, MAY 4, 6:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

FRI, MAY 5, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Elvis w/ Leigh Joel Fierman

FRI, MAY 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

20lb Head

SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Frank Marcinckowski

THURS, MAY 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

Y2Kids – 2000s Party

FRI, MAY 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

Kris & The Trainwrecks

SAT, MAY 6, 9:00 P.M.

Boulder View Tavern

Brian Roder

THURS, MAY 4, 6:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Tirado

FRI, MAY 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

Seize Fire

SAT, MAY 6, 6:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Boots & Bangs

FRI, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Blue Morning – Foreigner Tribute Band

SAT, MAY 6, 9:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing

Sperazza Duo

FRI, MAY 5, 6:30 P.M.

–

Shameless Duo

SAT, MAY 6, 6:30 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Jeff Lewis

THURS, MAY 4, 6:00 P.M.

–

QBall Band

FRI, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Quake

SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Down the Rabbit Hole Rave

FRI, MAY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Diavolo Booking & Rose Amp Records Present: Mercy Gang, Lucas Hex, Christ Chopper

SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Mostly Grateful

FRI, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Soule Monde

SAT, MAY 6, 6:00 P.M.

Gin’s Tavern

Du Jour

SAT, MAY 5, 8:30 P.M.

The Woodlands

DJ Image @ Club Evolution

SAT, MAY 6, 9:00 P.M.

–

Smooth Like Clyde @ The Executive Lounge

SAT, MAY 6, 9:30 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Ken Norton

THURS, MAY 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Better Than Bad @ Cinco de Cheapshots

FRI, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Realign

SAT, MAY 6, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SUN, MAY 7, 5:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Ken Norton @ Embers Terrace at The Hive

FRI, MAY 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

Leighann @ Company @ Breaks

FRI, MAY 5, 8:30 P.M.

–

Kris & The Trainwrecks @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, MAY 5, 9:30 P.M.

–

Dynamic Duo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, MAY 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

Down by 5 @ Breakers

SAT, MAY 6, 8:30 P.M.

–

Screaming Broccoli @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MAY 6, 9:30 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Michael Lloret

FRI, MAY 5 8:00 P.M.

–

Aaron Joseph

SAT, MAY 6, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Jon Dressler

SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.

The Sherman Theater

The Spill Canvas w/ The Color Fred, Don’t Panic, Magus

FRI, MAY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Cody Templeton Band @ The Sherman Showcase (Sold Out)

FRI, MAY 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Pink Talking Fish – A Fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish

SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Cass and the Bailout Crew with Special Guest Stacy Gabel @ The Sherman Showcase

SAT, MAY 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Doyle

SUN, MAY 7, 6:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Randy Houser

FRI, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Get The Led Out (Sold Out)

SAT, MAY 6, 8:00 P.M.

Litzy’s Lounge

Big Break Presents: Alex Stanilla & Running in Flip-Flops

FRI, MAY 5, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.