‘Till death do us part’ takes on a whole new level of meaning in this romantic comedy heist film following global superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) playing “Darcy Rivera” and her over the moon handsome fiancé Josh Duhamel (Safe Haven) as “Tom Fowler.”

The lovebirds’ prospective union gets put in jeopardy when a crew of pirates take over the island and crash the wedding festivities. There’s a few weddings I wouldn’t have minded crashing and spoke up when the priest asked the guests to speak now, or forever hold your peace! I don’t know about you, but my favorite past time at any wedding is the open bar.

Filmed on location in the stunning Dominican Republic, I have to tell you after a first watch you could do a lot worse than Shotgun Wedding. The genre isn’t for everyone, and definitely favors the lady viewers in general, but this slick flick packs in a little bit for everybody. There is plenty of gunfire and bombs going off even for the fella in your life to stay awake for its entirety.

Shotgun Wedding was almost completely glossed over by me, but after watching it I would go out on a limb and say this one was superior to “Ticket To Paradise,” a similarly styled film starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney that was out not too long ago and is now streaming. Without a doubt, Shotgun Wedding trumps Reese Witherspoon’s and Ashton Kutcher’s latest mediocre attempt at the romance genre “Your Place Or Mine.”

It was once again Jennifer Coolidge (Best In Show) playing “Carol Fowler” who stole the show here and was the film’s true leading lady. Sorry, not sorry to throw some shade towards J LO. This is one hell of year for The White Lotus star and recent Golden Globe/Emmy Winner. She is a true comedic actress and is always just sublime in her work. Now who doesn’t just adore an oversized-cupped bleached blonde? It’s been working for Dolly Parton for decades!

Shotgun Wedding was breezy, light in its loafers, and a fun film that just feels like a spring day. And not for nothing, but I would like to mention Rock Icon and sex symbol Lenny Kravitz (Precious) gave probably his most meaty acting role to date in his crossover career. Lastly, I say give “Shotgun Wedding” well for lack of better terminology, a “shot.” No pun intended!

“Shotgun Wedding,” starring: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7” paws out of 10.