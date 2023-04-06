Many say NEPA is known for our pizza — but I’d say we’re known for our wings. Buffalo wings are a delicacy in this neck of the woods, and the restaurants and bars that serve them have gotten more and more creative with their recipes over the years. No two wings alike.

Equipped with our shared love of good local food and atmosphere, my friends and I set out on a new mission this spring; testing out wing night deals across the region. The journey was inspired by recommendations from the NEPA Chicken Wing Bulletin Facebook Group.

For the first outing, we opted for an already tried-and-true favorite, 6 String Saloon, to catch their Wednesday Wing Night deal for $.70 a pop.

6 String Saloon is a spacious Hanover Twp bar with a country at-home feel.Their signature adult beverage is their Orange Crush made with house-squeeze orange juice, which pairs nicely with a spicy platter of hot wings.

There were about twelve options for sauces. They’ve got your mild and hot mainstays, your garlic parmesan and BBQ must-haves, but also some more interesting sauce choices like teriyaki and sweet red chili for the more adventurous wing eater.

We ordered a 12-piece garlic Parmesan, a 6-piece of hot Cajun wings, along with some fried vegetables. Both wing orders were really nice. Definitely one of the better garlic parm wing sauces I’ve tasted, and the Cajun flavor gave the traditional Buffalo sauce an interesting twist.

Personally, my “spicy threshold” is habanero — that’s about as hot as I’ll go, comfortably. Which I think is respectable. One year I accidentally grew 60 ghost peppers, and I do not recommend it unless you’re a true heat seeker.

That said, for me the hot Cajun wings were pretty spicy but manageable for the average spicy foods fan. My friend, a heat seeker, said her sweet red chili wings were hotter than the Cajun. She enjoyed them so much that she ordered a second round, so, there’s a tip for spicy food fans who may follow in our footsteps.

All-in-all, 6 String Saloon was a solid first choice for spring wing night. Food and drinks are refreshingly affordable, their staff and crowd are friendly, and it’s just a really great Luzerne County hangout spot.